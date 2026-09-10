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  • /Trump advisers warn Iran conflict may last through end of his term: Report

Trump advisers warn Iran conflict may last through end of his term: Report

Top Trump advisers have warned that the Iran war could last until 2029, contrasting with Trump's expectation of a quick end as escalating Hormuz attacks disrupt oil supplies and push crude prices above $100 a barrel.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 06:52 AM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 06:52 AM IST
Trump advisers warn Iran conflict may last through end of his term: Report
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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