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'We can't lose to China': Trump plans AI Force like Space Force, new AI Czar coming

Donald Trump has announced plans for an AI Force modelled on Space Force and says a new AI Czar will be named soon as the US-China artificial intelligence race intensifies.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 07:59 AM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 08:02 AM IST
'We can't lose to China': Trump plans AI Force like Space Force, new AI Czar coming
Image Credit: AI. US President Donald Trump.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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