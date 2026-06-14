/'You're getting discombobulated': Trump posts AI war-themed image amid major Iran deal announcement

US President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated military-themed image of himself on his social media platform, Truth Social. The image shows a stylized version of Trump standing in front of warships and fighter jets. The caption on the post read, "YOU'RE GETTING DISCOMBOBULATED."
Trump's post came at a time of growing developments in the Middle East. He recently said that a peace deal involving Iran is expected to be signed on Sunday.
The image, shared on Saturday (local time), shows Trump standing on the deck of a naval vessel in the role of "Commander in Chief." He is holding binoculars while looking across a dramatic military scene at sea.
In the background, several US warships can be seen sailing through rough waters. Fighter jets fly overhead in formation, leaving white smoke trails across the sky. American flags on the ships and a golden sunset in the background add to the dramatic look of the image.
Earlier, Trump said a peace deal could be signed on Sunday. He described the agreement as a strong barrier against nuclear weapons and said it would ensure that Iran does not obtain them in the future.
In another post on Truth Social, Trump said that if the agreement fails, the United States has other options.
Referring to the Iran nuclear deal reached during former President Barack Obama's administration, Trump said, "Barack Hussein Obama's Deal with Iran, the JCPOA, was an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a Nuclear Weapon. My Agreement with Iran is the exact opposite, A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON."
He also claimed that Iran no longer wants a nuclear weapon and would not acquire one through development, purchase, or any other method. Trump added that the deal was expected to be signed soon and that the Strait of Hormuz would be open to all once the agreement is finalized.
However, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that an agreement is unlikely to be signed immediately. According to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, Baghaei said the deal would not be signed on Sunday and may take a few more days to complete.
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