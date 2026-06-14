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'You're getting discombobulated': Trump posts AI war-themed image amid major Iran deal announcement

US President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated military-themed image of himself on his social media platform, Truth Social. The image shows a stylized version of Trump standing in front of warships and fighter jets. The caption on the post read, "YOU'RE GETTING DISCOMBOBULATED."

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 07:12 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 07:21 AM IST
'You're getting discombobulated': Trump posts AI war-themed image amid major Iran deal announcement
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump shares an AI-generated military-themed image (Photo: TruthSocial@realDonaldTrump)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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