The White House trade adviser, Peter Navarro, on Monday levelled up his attack against India's Russian oil purchase after he was fact-checked by X (formerly Twitter), owned by billionaire Elon Musk. In a post on the social media platform, the US President Donald Trump's aide claimed that New Delhi did not buy oil from Moscow in large quantities before the Ukraine conflict.

In the post on X, Navarro, who serves as the Senior Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing for US President Trump, said, "More b******* from X. Fact: India didn't buy Russian oil in large quantities before Russia invaded Ukraine. It's blood money and people are dying."

The White House Adviser has been attacking India for some time now. He has been targeting New Delhi's oil trade with Moscow and defending the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by Trump on India.

Earlier in August, the US President signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 percent tariff on imports from India, citing the nation's continued oil trade with Russia. This brought the total of the tariff to 50 percent.

Meanwhile, earlier, after being corrected over spreading misinformation pertaining to India's purchase of Russian oil, Navarro dismissed the community notes on X and accused it of serving "foreign interests" that meddle in domestic US economics and politics.

In a series of posts on X, Navarro called the community notes "crap", which fact-checked his post on Friday (local time), where he accused India of profiteering from Russian oil, alongside alleging that New Delhi's tariffs cost "Americans' jobs".

He challenged X's content moderation policies and launched a poll to gauge user opinions, escalating his feud with the social media platform after being corrected on his earlier post.

His response came to an earlier post where he had accused India of profiteering from Russian oil in his latest slew of remarks, alongside alleging that India's tariffs cost "Americans' jobs".

(with ANI inputs)