Trump Aide Pours Fuel On Fire, Says India Among Countries US Needs 'To Fix' Amid Tariff Row
Amid the ongoing tariff row, a top Trump aide, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, said India is among the countries the US needs to ‘fix,’ accusing New Delhi of restricting market access and taking actions that harm American interests.
Speaking to NewsNation, Lutnick remarked, "We have a bunch of countries to fix, like Switzerland, Brazil, India - these are countries that need to really react correctly to America. Open their markets, stop taking actions that harm America, and that’s why we’re at odds with them."
