Trump Aide Pours Fuel On Fire, Says India Among Countries US Needs 'To Fix' Amid Tariff Row

Amid the ongoing tariff row, a top Trump aide, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, said India is among the countries the US needs to ‘fix,’ accusing New Delhi of restricting market access and taking actions that harm American interests.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sep 28, 2025, 01:57 PM IST | Source: Bureau