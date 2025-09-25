Trump Alleges 'Triple Sabotage' At UN, Demands Immediate Investigation

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed he was targeted by “three very sinister events” during his appearance at the United Nations on Tuesday, and said the U.S. Secret Service is investigating the incidents.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that as he and First Lady Melania ascended an escalator to the main speaking floor, it abruptly stopped, nearly causing them to fall. He called this “absolutely sabotage,” referencing reports that UN staff allegedly joked about disabling escalators.

He also said his teleprompter failed for about 15 minutes at the start of his speech, forcing him to speak without prompts. Lastly, Trump alleged that the sound system in the General Assembly hall malfunctioned, as several world leaders could not hear his address without interpreters’ earpieces. Melania, seated in the front row, reportedly told him she couldn’t hear a word.