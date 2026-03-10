Trump and Putin discuss Iran, Ukraine conflicts during telephone call

Russian President Vladimir Putin received a telephone call from US President Donald Trump, where the two leaders discussed the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine, Russia Today reported, citing Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

As per Russia Today, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told journalists that the American president initiated the call to discuss the latest international developments. The conversation between the two focused on the Iran conflict and trilateral talks between Washington, Moscow, and Kyiv aimed at settling the Ukraine conflict.

According to Russian News Agency TASS, Ushakov said, "Tonight, a phone call of the Russian and US presidents has taken place. The conversation was businesslike, open, and constructive, which is usually the case in dialogue between the Russian and US leaders."

As per Ushakov, Putin and Trump spoke for about an hour. Trump reaffirmed the commitment of the US to seeing a long-term settlement between Russia and Ukraine in the wake of the prolonged conflict. Ushakov added that Putin thanked Trump for his administration's continued mediation efforts, according to Ushakov.

As per Russia Today, Putin also shared his thoughts on the ongoing conflict in Iran and told Trump about his conversations last week with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and leaders from the Gulf countries. Ushakov said that Trump expressed his opinion on the situation, mentioning further that they had a very "substantive" discussion on the issue.

The last time the two presidents held a phone call was in December. The White House described it as "positive" at the time.

Earlier on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended greetings to Mojtaba Khamenei following his appointment as Iran's new supreme leader, as per RT News.

Further, he pledged Russia's unwavering support for Iran amid the ongoing conflict involving the US-Israeli alliance with Iran.

"At time when Iran is confronting armed aggression. I am confident that you will honourably continue the cause of your father and rally the Iranian people. I wish to reaffirm our unwavering support for Tehran," Putin was cited as saying by RT News.

Russia Today further reported that Putin warned that continued conflict in West Asia could seriously disrupt global oil and gas flows, leading to a halt in Gulf oil production and a "new... price reality," he told a government meeting.

The developments follow amid heightened tensions in West Asia as military operations and retaliatory actions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel continue to escalate across the region, following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28.

The strikes also killed several senior leaders of the Islamic Republic.

In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases in multiple Arab countries and Israeli assets across the region. Israel, along with the US, continued its strikes on Tehran, with Tel Aviv widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militant groups.