Trump And Xi Talk Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok In ‘Very Good’ Phone Call Ahead Of Inauguration

The US-China relationship is expected to be a major focus of Trump's second term, with rising tensions in trade, technology, and over Taiwan. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2025, 09:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
US President-elect Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on the phone late Friday, reported AP citing China’s Foreign Ministry. The call took place just days before Trump’s inauguration on Monday. The US-China relationship is expected to be a major focus of Trump's second term, with rising tensions in trade, technology, and over Taiwan.

President-elect Donald Trump confirmed on Truth Social that he had spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He described the call as “a very good one for both China and the USA.” Trump said the discussion covered topics like trade, fentanyl, and TikTok.

“President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!” Trump added.

Xi Jinping will not attend Trump’s inauguration. Instead, China will be represented by Vice President Han Zheng. 

Trump has threatened to impose a 60% tariff on all Chinese imports to the US. However, he has also praised his relationship with Xi and suggested China could help mediate international issues, like the war in Ukraine.

In a December interview on “Meet the Press,” Trump said he had been in contact with Xi since his election win. He added that he has “a very good relationship” with China’s leader.

