Trump announces 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, says 'has been my honour to solve...'

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that Israel and Lebanon have reached an agreement to initiate a 10-day ceasefire. The US President stated, in a post on Truth Social, that he held "excellent conversations" with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump confirmed that both leaders have committed to the temporary truce as a step towards a broader resolution.

"I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel. These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST. On Tuesday, the two Countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our Great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio," he said in the post.

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"I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Razin' Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE. It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let's, GET IT DONE!" he added.

Earlier, US President Trump had announced that Israel and Lebanon are set to hold "historic" talks, marking the first high-level engagement between the two sides in over three decades.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump had stated that the move is aimed at easing long-standing tensions between the two countries.

"Trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon. It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow. Nice!" his post read.

Earlier on Tuesday, the United States hosted a trilateral meeting with Israel and Lebanon, marking their first high-level engagement since 1993.

As per news agency ANI, the talks focused on launching direct negotiations, with all sides expressing willingness to move toward a ceasefire, security cooperation, and a broader peace framework, the US Department of State said in a statement.

Notably, the ceasefire comes at a crucial juncture for West Asia, following a period of significant volatility along the Israel-Lebanon border.

(with ANI inputs)

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