Trump Issues Letter, Says 25% Tariff On Japanese, South Korean Goods
US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on goods imported from Japan and South Korea, effective August 1.
Trending Photos
US President Donald Trump on Monday announced plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on goods imported from Japan and South Korea, effective August 1.
Trump also revealed that he had sent letters to the leaders of a dozen countries, including Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, informing them of the new tariff decision. He shared screenshots of the letters on social media.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement