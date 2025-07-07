Advertisement
DONALD TRUMP

Trump Issues Letter, Says 25% Tariff On Japanese, South Korean Goods

US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on goods imported from Japan and South Korea, effective August 1. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 10:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trump Issues Letter, Says 25% Tariff On Japanese, South Korean Goods

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on goods imported from Japan and South Korea, effective August 1. 

Trump also revealed that he had sent letters to the leaders of a dozen countries, including Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, informing them of the new tariff decision. He shared screenshots of the letters on social media.

