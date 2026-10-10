Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Trump announces diesel deal with Russia to cut US fuel costs ahead of midterms; Zelenskyy slams move as investment in war

Trump announces diesel deal with Russia to cut US fuel costs ahead of midterms; Zelenskyy slams move as investment in war

Donald Trump announced a Russian diesel supply deal aimed at reducing US fuel prices ahead of the midterm elections, drawing criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said the move would help finance Moscow’s war against Ukraine.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 07:27 AM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 07:27 AM IST
Trump announces diesel deal with Russia to cut US fuel costs ahead of midterms; Zelenskyy slams move as investment in war
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mental Health Day 2026: How physical symptoms like stomachaches and fatigue reveal childhood anxiety
2
3
4
5