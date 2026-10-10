/Trump announces diesel deal with Russia to cut US fuel costs ahead of midterms; Zelenskyy slams move as investment in war

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Russia had agreed to deliver more than 300,000 metric tons of diesel immediately for supply to the United States and international markets, as his administration seeks to bring down rising fuel prices ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.
Trump announced the agreement following what he described as a “highly successful” conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said Moscow would supply an additional 500,000 metric tons of diesel in November, followed by another 1 million metric tons “immediately thereafter”.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised the deal, describing it as “an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged”. He argued that allowing Russia to sell petroleum products would provide Moscow with additional revenue to finance its ongoing war against Ukraine.
The announcement came as a Ukrainian delegation was in the United States for talks on efforts to end the war with Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
“Gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilised world,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.
“Russia will ‘repay’ the diesel with further terror and perfidy,” he added, calling for genuine de-escalation on a reciprocal basis.
Peace never comes through weakness. Today, representatives of the U.S. Congress were in Kyiv – a bipartisan delegation – and I am grateful to them for visiting Ukraine at such a difficult time. They asked: what is needed to end the war? The answer must be strong. There must be sanctions under the Lindsey Graham bill, there must be support for Ukraine in protecting lives, and there must be pressure on Russia for its war. And today, there was a conversation between the leaders of America and Russia. A conversation that leads to something different. Recently, there was a European decision to lift sanctions on Russian oligarchs. Since then, Russian strikes and the torment of people have only increased. This past week alone, there was a brutal Russian missile strike on a residential building in Pryluky, aerial bombs were dropped on Kramatorsk – on ordinary city buses – and there have been constant attacks on Kyiv’s energy infrastructure and on the life-sustaining infrastructure in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa, and our other cities. Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds wounded. The Russians are compensating for their inability to achieve their objectives on the battlefield with this kind of terror. This year, Russia is weaker on the battlefield than at any other point in the war. That is why Putin is relying on terror. That is why he is relying on attempts to strike backroom deals to secure some form of pressure relief for Russia, in order to buy more time and more opportunities for war. Any easing of sanctions against Russia without a clear and lasting de-escalation agreement with Russia is an obvious weakness. It plays into Russia’s hands – allowing it to kill more, wage war for longer, have even less respect for America, and inflict even greater losses and damage on the world. Ukraine is ready to take symmetrical de-escalatory steps, and the American team knows our position. Our strikes on Russian oil refineries and other oil facilities are a response to Russia’s years-long campaign of terror against Ukraine’s energy sector. Ukraine will not set Russian oil refineries on fire if Russia does not destroy our energy infrastructure. This is the kind of agreement we are proposing to America, and we believe the United States has enough power to achieve such a compromise. Gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilized world. Russia will “repay” the diesel with further terror and perfidy. Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged. What is needed is real de-escalation with Russia on a reciprocal basis. We count on America’s fair support for our defense of life, for our defense of people in Ukraine – and on the United States having a correspondingly strong conversation with Russia. A strong one, not a weak one.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 9, 2026
Reducing fuel prices is a priority: Trump
Trump said the Russian diesel supplies would help lower fuel costs for US consumers, particularly farmers, ranchers and truck drivers, amid persistently high diesel prices.
“Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority,” he wrote on social media.
The US Treasury Department issued a general licence on Friday authorising imports of Russian diesel until April 7, despite Washington’s sanctions on Russian energy companies imposed over the war in Ukraine. Kirill Dmitriev, an envoy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, also welcomed cooperation between the US and Russia on diesel and energy in a post on X following the leaders’ conversation.
President Putin and President Trump just had a successful call. Russia-US energy and economic cooperation will continue and benefit global markets and the world. https://t.co/oSkGhMRry0— Kirill Dmitriev (@kadmitriev) October 9, 2026
The initial supply of 300,000 metric tons of diesel is equivalent to approximately 2.25 million barrels. By comparison, the United States exports around 1.5 million barrels of diesel per day.
Analysts warned that the proposed Russian diesel supplies were unlikely to lead to a significant or lasting decline in fuel prices.
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