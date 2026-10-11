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Trump announces immediate Russia-Ukraine ‘Energy ceasefire’, neither side confirms truce

Despite Trump’s assessment of Putin’s intentions, the latest exchange between the two leaders has not produced a formal agreement to halt the fighting.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 08:54 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 08:54 PM IST
Trump announces immediate Russia-Ukraine ‘Energy ceasefire’, neither side confirms truce
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Trump announces immediate Russia-Ukraine ‘Energy ceasefire’, neither side confirms truce
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