/Trump announces immediate Russia-Ukraine ‘Energy ceasefire’, neither side confirms truce

US President Donald Trump has announced an immediate “energy ceasefire” between Russia and Ukraine, claiming both countries have agreed to the truce, although neither Moscow nor Kyiv has confirmed the arrangement.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the ceasefire would take effect immediately and urged both sides to honour the agreement. He did not provide further details about its terms or scope.
“Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!” Trump wrote.
The announcement comes amid renewed diplomatic efforts by Trump to end the war, a day after he finalised a diesel deal with Russia and suggested that Ukraine should elect a “new President” capable of negotiating an end to the conflict with Moscow.
Following a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, Trump said Moscow was keen to reach a settlement, while questioning Kyiv’s willingness to compromise.
The call took place against a backdrop of fresh friction between Washington and Kyiv over US decisions to ease restrictions on Russian diesel exports.
Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Trump said, “I think that Russia would like to make a deal, and we’ve had it back and forth. But Russia would like to make a deal.”
He also accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of repeatedly passing up opportunities to pursue peace negotiations.
“But as I said, this is something that could have been solved many times, but for whatever reason, Zelenskyy does not want to make a deal,” Trump added.
Trump’s latest diplomatic push follows his announcement that Russia would supply diesel to the US and international markets to help address fuel shortages and rising costs linked to the ongoing war in Iran.
The move prompted a warning from Zelenskyy, who argued that allowing Moscow to earn additional revenue from energy sales would strengthen its military campaign.
The disagreement has added to the challenges facing Washington as it seeks to broker an end to the war in Ukraine.
Trump also renewed his criticism of Zelenskyy for not holding presidential elections during the ongoing war, arguing that Ukraine’s leadership had missed several opportunities to secure peace.
“I think he should have an election, and he could have settled this thing many times,” Trump said.
He maintained that Ukraine would have been in a stronger position in peace negotiations had its administration reached an agreement two years earlier.
Pointing to Russia’s numerical advantage in military strength, Trump argued that Kyiv should reconsider its diplomatic approach.
Despite Trump’s assessment of Putin’s intentions, the latest exchange between the two leaders has not produced a formal agreement to halt the fighting.
The Kremlin has also indicated that an immediate resumption of peace negotiations remains uncertain.
According to a summary of Friday’s telephone conversation provided by Putin’s foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, the Russian president made no commitment to restart talks with Ukraine.
(with ANI inputs)
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