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Trump announces ‘Infinite Life’ Greenland agreement expanding US military Footprint in Arctic island

The announcement also comes as the European Union, Denmark and Greenland seek to deepen their political and economic partnership.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 06:36 AM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 06:36 AM IST
Trump announces ‘Infinite Life’ Greenland agreement expanding US military Footprint in Arctic island
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump (IANS)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Trump announces ‘Infinite Life’ Greenland agreement expanding US military Footprint in Arctic island
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