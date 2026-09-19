/Trump announces ‘Infinite Life’ Greenland agreement expanding US military Footprint in Arctic island

United States of America (USA) President Donald Trump has announced what he described as an ‘Infinite Life’ agreement with Denmark and Greenland, claiming the arrangement will give the United States permanent control over security and other security-related needs on the Arctic island.
Trump said the agreement would allow Washington to prevent adversaries from establishing military bases or maintaining a military presence in Greenland, while also blocking sensitive investments without US approval. He said the arrangement would come at no cost to the United States.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the agreement had ‘completely’ addressed US concerns over Greenland.
“I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our many U.S. concerns,”Trump said.
“There will be NO COST to the United States!” he added.
Trump said the agreement would give the US the ability to take whatever measures it considers necessary to secure and defend Greenland as well as the United States.
“At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland to guarantee that the United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of America,” he said.
He added that no US adversary would be able to establish a base, maintain a military presence or make sensitive investments in Greenland without Washington’s express written approval.
“Additionally, from now on, no US adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval,” Trump said.
Describing the pact as an ‘Infinite Life’ Agreement, Trump said it would have no expiry.
“This is an ‘Infinite Life’ Agreement, there is no end! We are very honored and proud of what has just taken place, and everything agreed to today will be cherished by the American People,” he said.
Trump also announced plans to develop a major US military presence on the island.
“We will immediately begin the process of developing a large Military presence in the appropriate part of Greenland, of which there are many. We will work with the people of Greenland in its development and construction,” he said.
He described the agreement as a solution that would benefit the United States, Denmark, Greenland and its allies.
“This solution is a great one for the United States of America, Denmark, Greenland, and all of our Allies,” Trump said.
“We look forward to working with the wonderful people of Denmark and Greenland toward a magnificent future with respect to this large, and highly strategic, parcel of land. We will be very protective of it! This is a dream come true for the United States of America, one that is very important, historic, and special,” he added.
According to Fox News, the agreement is expected to give the United States permanent access, basing and overflight rights in Greenland and allow Washington to establish additional military installations.
A senior US official told Fox News that the agreement would provide permanent US military rights in Greenland while preventing China, Russia and other non-NATO countries from establishing military bases or maintaining troops on the island.
The arrangement would also restrict adversaries from making investments in sensitive sectors, including infrastructure and other areas regarded as relevant to US national security.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Fox News, “This historic deal is a huge win for the United States and the American people.”
“Thanks to President Trump’s vision and leadership, this historic agreement permanently guarantees U.S. security interests in the Arctic at zero cost to the U.S. taxpayer,” Rubio said.
The senior US official said the agreement would have no expiration date and was intended to remain in effect even if Greenland eventually became independent. However, according to Fox News, the arrangement would not transfer sovereignty over Greenland to the United States.
“The difference here is we’re not spending any money for the right” to expand the US military presence, the official said.
The agreement would also allow the US to establish additional military installations when Washington determines they are necessary. Denmark and Greenland would be consulted, but would not have approval authority over such installations, according to the report.
Denmark and Greenland set out their position
The expected agreement comes against a backdrop of heightened US and European attention to Arctic security and competition involving Russia and China. Fox News reported that negotiations involving US, Danish and Greenlandic officials began in February and continued through several rounds of confidential discussions.
Denmark has said the agreement would strengthen security in the Arctic and North Atlantic while recognising the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and the Greenlandic people’s right to self-determination.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the expected agreement would strengthen common security in the Arctic and North Atlantic and would be beneficial for NATO and Europe.
Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen also welcomed the planned agreement, saying it would strengthen security for Greenland, Denmark, the United States and the wider Western alliance.
“It is joyous that we are about to make an agreement that will ensure and strengthen the security of Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark, the United States, and the Western Alliance,” Nielsen said, according to the Danish government statement.
He added that the agreement recognised Greenland’s interests and its place in international cooperation.
Frederiksen said the pact would strengthen common security in the Arctic and North Atlantic.
“I am glad that we are about to make a great agreement for Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark, and the United States. An agreement which strengthens our common security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic Area and therefore is great for NATO and Europe as well,” she said.
She stressed that the agreement would also recognise ‘the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom and the Greenlandic people’s right to self-determination.’
According to an official Danish government statement, Denmark, Greenland and the United States are expected to sign the agreement next week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
The agreement will enter into force after the necessary national parliamentary procedures have been completed. The Danish government said there would be no further comments on the agreement at this stage.
Trump’s announcement came shortly after he said he had reached the ‘Infinite Life’ Agreement with Denmark and Greenland, while Denmark’s description of the expected pact has focused on strengthened security cooperation and Greenland’s position within the Kingdom of Denmark.
The announcement also comes as the European Union, Denmark and Greenland seek to deepen their political and economic partnership.
On September 7, the EU, Greenland and Denmark signed a joint declaration aimed at strengthening their political and economic partnership. The declaration reaffirmed their existing ties and cooperation across areas of mutual interest.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has also announced a 200-million-euro Global Gateway Partnership Package for investments in Greenland in 2026 and 2027.
The package covers areas including digital connectivity, sustainable energy, critical raw materials, education and fisheries. The Danish government said the broader European initiative also includes cooperation on hydropower, housing, sustainable tourism and small businesses.
The latest developments place Greenland at the centre of overlapping US, Danish and European security and economic interests in the Arctic.
(with ANI inputs)
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