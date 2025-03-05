Trump Announces Reciprocal Tariffs Against India, China In First US Congress Address — Details

In his first address of the second term to a joint session of Congress, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the high tariffs imposed by India, China, Brazil, and other countries, calling them "very unfair," and announced that reciprocal tariffs would begin on April 2.

"Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades and now it's our turn to start using them against those other countries. On average, the European Union, China, Brazil, India, - Mexico and Canada - Have you heard of them -and countless other nations charge us tremendously higher tariffs than we charge them. It's very unfair,” Trump said on Tuesday night in an address to the Joint Session of the Congress.

(With PTI inputs)