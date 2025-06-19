Trump Privately Approved Iran Attack Plans But Withheld Order: Report
US President Donald Trump told his senior aides that he approved attack plans on Iran but didn't give the final order, as he wanted to see if Tehran would abandon its nuclear program, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.
