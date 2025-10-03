Make Albania Great Again? World Leaders Roast Trump Over Armenia Mix-Up: Aliyev 'Bursts Out Laughing' | VIDEO

US President Donald Trump found himself the target of a running joke among European leaders this week as he kept mistaking Armenia for Albania while bragging about mediating a peace agreement in the South Caucasus, Politico reported.

It happened at a high-stakes summit in Copenhagen, where some world leaders made use of the geographical blunder, boasting the former President the subject of universal ridicule.

A Diplomatic Gaffe Turns Into A Ridicule

Trump, who frequently claims to have negotiated between countries, was allegedly trying to claim credit for a peace agreement in the South Caucasus between Armenia and Azerbaijan. However, he incorrectly referred to the Balkan nation of Albania.

The blunder was not lost on leaders who were in attendance. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama was among those, including French President Emmanuel Macron and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who found the error to be a laughable moment.

It is truly remarkable how today's media operates, and how the so-called "virality" can so easily distort reality. A sentence spoken in good humor, in the spirit of friendship, suddenly turns into a worldwide headline of an entire summit among dozens of nations, while all the…

During a funny exchange, Prime Minister Rama playfully mocked President Macron for not having recognized a "peace agreement" in relation to Albania that never existed.

"You should issue an apology. to us since you failed to congratulate us on the peace agreement that President Trump brokered between Albania and Azerbaijan," Rama apparently said to Macron, making President Aliyev laugh.

Macron went along with the joke, saying, "I am sorry for that."

Rama Defends The Exchange As 'Friendly Humor'

Even though the mockery was publicized, Prime Minister Rama downplayed the exchange later on, claiming that it was a friendly interaction and not political rebuke.

Rama claimed the summit moment was merely some joke between "admirers," and he rebuked attempts to politicize the episode. He went on to add that Trump has been a leader who restored "peace" to Western diplomacy and got things done where others had failed.

