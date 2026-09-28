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  • /Trump asked Xi Jinping if China wanted to buy US weapons: American ambassador

Trump asked Xi Jinping if China wanted to buy US weapons: American ambassador

US Ambassador to China David Perdue said President Donald Trump offered Chinese President Xi Jinping the option of buying US weapons during their recent discussions, amid ongoing tensions over American arms sales to Taiwan.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 08:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 08:21 PM IST
Trump asked Xi Jinping if China wanted to buy US weapons: American ambassador
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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