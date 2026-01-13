Trump Asks Iranians To 'Keep Protesting', Says 'Help Is On Its Way' - Is Tehran Next For US Military?

Iran Protests 2026: U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged “Iranian patriots” to continue their protests and even called on them to “take over” key institutions. His remarks come as Iran has been witnessing massive protests across the country for several days, with multiple deaths reported amid the unrest.

Earlier, Trump had stated that the United States was ready to help Iranians, posting the message on social media.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials and added that “help is on its way.”

"Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!" Trump wrote.

The term “MIGA” used in his post appears to refer to “Make Iran Great Again,” an extension of his “MAGA” (Make America Great Again) slogan.

(with agencies' inputs)