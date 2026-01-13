Advertisement
Trump Asks Iranians To 'Keep Protesting', Says 'Help Is On Its Way' - Is Tehran Next For US Military?

Iran Protests 2026: Donald Trump, US President, on Tuesday, in a post on Truth Social platform, asked the “Iranian patriots” to continue their protests and also added that “help is on its way.” 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 09:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trump Asks Iranians To 'Keep Protesting', Says 'Help Is On Its Way' - Is Tehran Next For US Military? L- Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei; R- US President Donald Trump (Image Credits: File Photos/IANS)

Iran Protests 2026: U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged “Iranian patriots” to continue their protests and even called on them to “take over” key institutions. His remarks come as Iran has been witnessing massive protests across the country for several days, with multiple deaths reported amid the unrest.

Earlier, Trump had stated that the United States was ready to help Iranians, posting the message on social media. 

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials and added that “help is on its way.”

"Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!" Trump wrote. 

The term “MIGA” used in his post appears to refer to “Make Iran Great Again,” an extension of his “MAGA” (Make America Great Again) slogan.

Also Check- Iran Protests Unravel: 2000 Killed In Unrest, Exiled Crown Prince Urges Trump Intervention - What's Happening

(with agencies' inputs)

