Trump asks Tehran to open Hormuz, Iran mocks with 'lost the keys' - What's happening after over a month of conflict

US President Donald Trump has escalated pressure on Iran with a blunt ultimatum, reopen the Strait of Hormuz by this Tuesday evening deadline or face devastating strikes on power plants, bridges, and other infrastructure. In a profanity-laced Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump wrote, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F**’ Strait, you crazy b**, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

Tehran’s response has been a defiant mix of rejection and sarcasm. Iranian embassies, notably in Zimbabwe, posted tongue-in-cheek messages declaring “We’ve lost the keys” and “Next request, please,” turning Trump’s demands into a viral meme of mockery. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused Trump of following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s lead and warned that US actions risked dragging the region into “a living hell.”

The war, now well into its second month, started on February 28, 2026, when US and Israeli forces launched Operation Epic Fury. Airstrikes targeted Iranian military sites, nuclear facilities, and leadership, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated with missile and drone barrages against US bases in Gulf states, Israeli territory, and Lebanese Hezbollah allies. The conflict quickly spilled over, with Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz to vessels linked to the US, Israel, and their allies by late March, effectively halting roughly 20% of global seaborne oil trade.

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The strait, approx. 21 miles wide at its narrowest between Iran and Oman, remains the world’s most critical energy chokepoint. Tanker traffic has plummeted to near zero, insurance premiums have skyrocketed, and major shipping lines have suspended operations. Oil prices have surged above $110 per barrel, fueling global inflation fears and forcing the International Energy Agency to release 400 million barrels from reserves. Fertilizer and LNG exports from the Gulf have also been disrupted, hitting Asian markets hardest.

Recent days have witnessed intense aerial and naval clashes. Iran has shot down multiple US aircraft, including an F-15E fighter jet, prompting daring US rescue missions deep inside Iranian territory to extract wounded aviators. Conflicting claims abound: Tehran broadcasts footage of wreckage, while Washington attributes some losses to technical issues and celebrates the rescues as demonstrations of air dominance. Overnight strikes have rocked Tehran and Qom, killing civilians including children, while Iranian missiles struck residential areas in Israel’s Haifa, killing at least two and wounding others. Iran has also hit infrastructure in Gulf states like the UAE, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, and threatened to disrupt the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Casualties now exceed 1,900 in Iran, over 1,200 in Lebanon, dozens in Gulf states, and smaller numbers in Israel and among US forces, with millions displaced. Both sides have targeted dual-use infrastructure, oil facilities, desalination plants, and power grids, raising international concerns over potential war crimes.

Diplomatic channel remain open but strained. Oman and other regional mediators, including Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey

Diplomatic channels remain open but strained. Oman and other regional mediators, including Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey, are pushing for a 45-day ceasefire. Iran insists on compensation for damages, a new legal regime for the strait, and an end to strikes before any reopening. Trump has alternately postponed deadlines for “productive conversations” and warned that Iran’s regime faces obliteration unless it complies. Some reports suggest US-Iran talks via intermediaries, but Tehran denies formal negotiations and vows the strait “will never return to its former state” for the US and Israel.

After more than a month of war, the conflict has evolved from targeted strikes into a high-stakes contest of endurance. Economic pain is mounting worldwide, humanitarian costs are rising, and the risk of wider regional conflagration grows with each missed deadline.

Whether Trump’s latest ultimatum forces a breakthrough or triggers the next wave of escalation remains to be seen, but with both sides dug in and the world’s oil lifeline still blocked, the coming days could prove decisive.