Trump Assures Action After Indian National Beheaded By Cuban Migrant In Texas

US President Donald Trump has declared that action would be taken following the brutal murder of an Indian national working at a motel in Dallas, Texas. The victim was reportedly killed by a Cuban migrant who had previously been released from US immigration custody after Cuba refused to accept his deportation.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that he was aware of the gruesome killing of an Indian national, identified as Chandra Nagamallaiah, who was beheaded, allegedly in front of his wife and son, by a migrant from Cuba.

"I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba who should have never been in our Country," the US President said in the post.

Trump added that the man who has been accused of the murder of Nagamallaiah was arrested previously for crimes like sex abuse of a child, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment.

"This individual was previously arrested for terrible crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released back into our Homeland under incompetent Joe Biden because Cuba did not want such an evil person in their Country. Rest assured, the time for being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER under my watch!" he continued.

The US President also stated that the accused is in custody and would be prosecuted with "fullest extend of the law" and added that he would be charged with murder in the first degree.

"Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Border Czar Tom Homan, and many others in my Administration, are doing an incredible job in, MAKING AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. This criminal, who we have in custody, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. He will be charged with murder in the first degree!" he wrote in the post.

What Happened In Dallas?

On September 10, Nagamallaiah was attacked and decapitated at a motel in Dallas. Following the incident, Martinez (37) was arrested and charged with capital murder.

Martinez has been accused of beheading Nagamallaiah and leaving the victim’s head in a trash bin, as per IANS.

A disturbing video that circulated on social media showed Martinez chasing the victim with a machete and continuing to attack Nagamallaiah until he was decapitated. After this, he was seen kicking the head of the victim into the motel parking lot and then picking it up and placing it in a trash bin.

After the brutal killing came to light, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had started the process of the attacker’s “removal” from the country.

According to the DHS, Martinez was in ICE Dallas custody at the Bluebonnet Detention Centre until he was released on an Order of Supervision on January 13, 2025, under the Biden administration.

Earlier, the Consulate General of India in Houston had confirmed that it was closely following up on the case and providing support to Nagamallaiah's family.

(with agencies' inputs)