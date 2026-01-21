Trump At WEF Summit Davos: From Ridiculing Canada, NATO To Greenland Push - Key Highlights

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, US President Donald Trump delivered a speech, questioning NATO’s commitment to defending the United States and accusing the alliance of treating Washington “very unfairly.” He said the US would always defend NATO allies but was unsure whether they would reciprocate, reiterating that Europe must take primary responsibility for the Ukraine war.

Here are the key takeaways from Trump's speech

Trump questions NATO commitment

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

US President Trump questioned NATO's commitment to defending the United States, asking whether the transatlantic alliance would "be there for us".

"The problem with NATO is that we'll be there for them 100%," Trump said. "But I'm not sure that they'll be there for us."

Trump has increasingly questioned the alliance's reliability amid his push for ownership of Greenland and objections raised by European allies over the US taking over the Danish territory.

Trump Slams Canadian PM

During his speech, Trump also slammed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney over the latter's remarks at the World Economic Forum (WEF), saying that the country should be more "grateful" toward the US. Trump said its northern neighbour "gets a lot of freebies" from Washington, noting that it is not as grateful as it should be.

"Canada gets a lot of freebies from us, by the way. They should also be grateful, but they're not. I saw your Prime Minister yesterday; he wasn't so grateful. They should be grateful to us," Trump said, adding that his plan to build a "Golden Dome" missile defence system will also provide protection to Canada.

"Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements," Trump said.

Trump reiterates claims of mediating India-Pakistan conflict

US President Donald Trump once again claimed that he had played a role in mediating several international conflicts, including between India and Pakistan. Speaking at the 56th Annual World Economic Forum (WEF) Summit in Davos, Trump referred to the escalation in May 2025 following India’s Operation Sindoor—precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

Trump also said he has been working over the past year to bring an end to the Russia–Ukraine war and asserted that he helped resolve the long-standing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Trump on India-US trade deal

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday voiced optimism about the India–US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), saying the two countries are “going to have a good deal,” while describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a close friend and a highly respected leader. He made the remarks in an interaction with Moneycontrol after his address at the 56th World Economic Forum Summit.

"I have great respect for your Prime Minister. He's a fantastic man and a friend of mine, and we are going to have a good deal," Trump said.

Trump distances US from Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump downplayed Washington's role in the Ukraine war during remarks in Davos.

Trump repeated his claim that the war would not have happened if he had been president at the time. He also reiterated his assertion that the 2020 US elections were "rigged."

Questioning what the US had gained from efforts to end the war, Trump asked what his country received "other than death, destruction, and massive amounts of cash going to people who don't appreciate what we do?"

"(I'm) talking about NATO, I'm taking about Europe. They have to work on Ukraine. We don't. The United States is very far away. We have a big, beautiful ocean separating us. We have nothing to do with it," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

