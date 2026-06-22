/Trump-backed candidate Abelardo de la Espriella wins Colombia Presidential elections, Rubio lauds victory

Trump-backed candidate, far-right Abelardo de la Espriella, has won Colombia’s presidential election, delivering a major victory for conservative forces in Latin America and a strong rebuke to the leftist policies of outgoing President Gustavo Petro.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated the president-elect on Sunday, signaling the Trump administration’s readiness to build a close partnership with the incoming Colombian government on security, migration, and economic cooperation.
In a post on X, Rubio wrote, “Just spoke to Colombian President-Elect to congratulate him on his electoral victory.”
“The Trump Administration looks forward to working closely with your incoming administration to advance regional security cooperation, end illegal immigration to the United States, and strengthen our economic ties. Colombia's best days are ahead,” further added Rubio.
According to reports, de la Espriella, a far-right lawyer and vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, secured at least 49.6% of the vote, narrowly defeating leftist candidate Ivan Cepeda by less than one percentage point.
While President Petro has not yet formally conceded and a ballot review is underway, the results point to a clear win for de la Espriella.
The victory continues a growing regional trend of right-wing, pro-Trump leaders gaining ground across Latin America.
In Argentina, President Javier Milei strengthened his position in Congress after Trump’s administration offered a $40 billion bailout tied to his party’s success.
In Honduras, a conservative mayor won the presidency following Trump’s endorsement and warnings about future US aid.
Similar defeats for leftist candidates have occurred in Costa Rica, Chile, Bolivia, and Ecuador.
De la Espriella has pledged a tough, no-nonsense security agenda, including the construction of megaprisons for drug traffickers, bombing “narco-terrorist camps,” and ending Petro’s peace initiatives with guerrilla groups.
His hardline approach to crime has drawn favorable comparisons to El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele.
President Trump strongly endorsed de la Espriella during the campaign, describing him as a “Smart, Strong, and Tough Leader” while labeling rival Ivan Cepeda a “Radical Left Marxist.”
Trump stated that Colombia’s relationship with Washington would greatly benefit under de la Espriella’s leadership.
Relations between Trump and Petro had been notably strained, marked by disagreements over anti-drug efforts and Petro’s accusations of US election interference.
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