Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2981569https://zeenews.india.com/world/trump-backs-vivek-ramaswamy-for-ohio-governor-race-calls-him-something-special-2981569.html
NewsWorld
DONALD TRUMP

Trump Backs Vivek Ramaswamy For Ohio Governor Race, Calls Him 'Something Special'

US President Donald Trump publicly backed Indian-origin Republican Vivek Ramaswamy for the 2026 Ohio Governor race, calling him “something special” and praised his leadership qualities.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 12:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Trump Backs Vivek Ramaswamy For Ohio Governor Race, Calls Him 'Something Special'Image: X/@unhealthytruth

US President Donald Trump has publicly backed Indian-origin Republican Vivek Ramaswamy for the 2026 Ohio Governor race, calling him “something special” and praised his leadership qualities. Trump expressed his full support in a post on Truth Social, saying Ramaswamy would be a “great governor” for Ohio.

Trump described Ramaswamy, 38, as a “young, strong, and smart” patriot who truly loves the country. “I know Vivek well, competed against him, and he is something special. He is Young, Strong, and Smart! Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our country,” Trump wrote.

The US president highlighted that Ramaswamy’s policies would focus on key areas such as economic growth, job creation, tax cuts, energy development, law and order, and strengthening the military. He also emphasised Ramaswamy’s commitment to border security, protecting the Second Amendment, and promoting election integrity.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Vande Mataram
'Vande Mataram' Row: Faith, Patriotism And Extremism In Focus | DNA Decodes
Shaista Maqbool
Shaista Maqbool Loses PSA Appeal Over Alleged Links With LeT’s Musaib Lakhvi
animal control
Kerala Minister Says Removing All Stray Dogs In State ‘Impossible’
Delhi Airport delays
Explained: What Is AMSS? ATC Glitch Behind 800 Flight Delays At Delhi Airport
Jharkhand
Gunfight In Jharkhand: Forces Seize Massive Cache Of Maoist Weapons
Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar Cancels Son’s Firm’s Deal; Orders Probe In Pune Land Row
H-1B visa
US Launches 175 Investigations Into H-1B Visa Abuse ‘To Protect American Jobs’
Election Commission of India
No Re-Polls Recommended In Bihar First Phase Elections: ECI
West Bengal politics
Citizen Or ‘Ghuspaithiya’? Identity War Dividing Bengal Ahead Of 2026 Polls
CBI
CBI Arrests Central Coalfields Manager For Taking Rs 50,000 Bribe