Trump Backs Vivek Ramaswamy For Ohio Governor Race, Calls Him 'Something Special'

US President Donald Trump has publicly backed Indian-origin Republican Vivek Ramaswamy for the 2026 Ohio Governor race, calling him “something special” and praised his leadership qualities. Trump expressed his full support in a post on Truth Social, saying Ramaswamy would be a “great governor” for Ohio.

Trump described Ramaswamy, 38, as a “young, strong, and smart” patriot who truly loves the country. “I know Vivek well, competed against him, and he is something special. He is Young, Strong, and Smart! Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our country,” Trump wrote.

The US president highlighted that Ramaswamy’s policies would focus on key areas such as economic growth, job creation, tax cuts, energy development, law and order, and strengthening the military. He also emphasised Ramaswamy’s commitment to border security, protecting the Second Amendment, and promoting election integrity.