America lit the fire. But it is the Middle East that is burning. That is the brutal truth emerging from the rubble of refineries in Bahrain, the smoke rising over Kuwait's Ali Al Salem Air Base, and the unanswered Iranian missiles that sliced through the skies above Qatar, bypassing American air defence systems as if they were made of paper.

The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran. But Iran's retaliation has not fallen on American or Israeli soil. It has fallen on UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Oman and Azerbaijan, countries that fired not a single bullet at Iran, countries that had nothing to do with this war except one dangerous thing: they trusted Donald Trump.

And that trust, Gulf leaders are now saying publicly, was a catastrophic mistake.

The trailer of destruction

In the past 24 hours alone, Iran has delivered a brutal preview of what full-scale retaliation looks like. Three missiles struck the BAPCO oil refinery in Bahrain; all three bypassed air defence. A US air defence system failed to intercept an Iranian missile flying over Qatar. Cluster missiles targeted American bases in Kuwait. Footage shows the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait engulfed in flames. American positions in Manama, Bahrain, were hit. These were not symbolic strikes. These were economic and strategic assassinations.

Iran is not just hitting military targets. It is gutting the economic spine of the Gulf, oil refineries, trade hubs and hotels. The industries that built Dubai, that made Qatar a global player, that gave Saudi Arabia a diversified future, all of it now in the crosshairs, for a war these countries never signed up for.

The open letter that shook palaces

The anger boiling behind palace walls has now spilled into the public domain. Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, one of the UAE's most influential figures and a man deeply connected to the ruling family, published an open letter addressed directly to Donald Trump.

The questions he asked were not diplomatic. They were indictments.

Who gave you the right to drag the Middle East into this war? On what basis was Iran attacked, and was the damage to the Gulf even calculated? Who permitted you to turn our land into a battlefield? These countries gave their consent to neither this war nor to becoming collateral damage in America's obsession with Iran. And the Gulf's money, taken by Trump under the banner of a "peace plan," is it being used to fund this very war?

These are not questions from enemies of America. These are questions from its closest allies in the Arab world.

The numbers don't lie

Since the war began on February 28th, the death toll tells its own story. Six American soldiers were killed. Twelve Israelis are dead. Eighteen total from the two nations that started the war.

On the other side, in countries that have no stake in this fight, over 20 civilians have already lost their lives.

The aggressors are losing 18. The bystanders are losing more.

The real betrayal

Trump underestimated Iran. He overestimated American air defence in the Gulf. And the price of those two miscalculations is being paid not in Washington or Tel Aviv, but in Manama, Doha, and Kuwait City.

The Gulf states built their relationship with America on one assumption: that alignment with Washington would mean protection, not exposure. Today, that assumption has been shattered.

Trump didn't just start a war. He handed the Gulf to the battlefield without asking. That is not an alliance. That is a betrayal.