Trump bets on bombs: A strategy or reckless power play; can airstrikes force regime change in Iran?

Washington, DC: Within hours of the United States and Israel striking targets across Iran on February 28, President Donald Trump outlined the objective in sweeping moral terms. He said the war was about securing “freedom for the people” of Iran. He later addressed Iranians directly and declared that their “moment of freedom” was at hand. “When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take,” he said.

Behind the rhetoric, policy watchers in Washington are trying to decode the true endgame. Several analysts believe the White House is aiming far beyond degrading military infrastructure. They see a push to bring about the collapse of the ruling establishment in Tehran.

Kelly Grieco, a senior fellow at the Stimson Center, said achieving that kind of political transformation would be extraordinarily hard without a ground presence. “It seems like they are not willing to pay certain costs to achieve regime change, so there is sort of a set of secondary goals that perhaps will be enough if they cannot achieve that through air power alone,” she said, according to Al Jazeera.

Matthew Duss, executive vice president at the Center for International Policy, echoed the limits of air campaigns in forcing governments from power. “You can damage buildings; you can damage the regime, but we don’t have examples of when air power alone has achieved regime change,” he said.

Military history offers few clear examples of bombs alone toppling entrenched leadership. In Libya in 2011, a NATO-led air campaign weakened Muammar Gaddafi’s grip, but armed rebels on the ground carried the fight into Tripoli. In Iran today, there is no visible nationwide armed movement poised to take control of the state apparatus.

A reluctance to send troops

The question hovering over Washington is whether the conflict could expand beyond air strikes. The President Donald Trump-led administration has not ruled out ground involvement. Such a step would carry enormous risks for American personnel and could test public patience at home.

“The war is already unpopular, even without any American boots on the ground in Iran,” Duss said.

Polling by news agency Reuters suggests that only about one-quarter of Americans presently support the war. Analysts say that public backing for the 2003 Iraq invasion started at far higher levels before eroding over time.

After attending a classified briefing with administration officials, Senator Richard Blumenthal said he feared that the United States could drift toward deploying troops. “I am more fearful than ever after this briefing that we may be putting boots on the ground and that troops from the United States may be necessary to accomplish objectives that the administration seems to have,” he said.

Changing goals and unclear signals

Senior members of the administration have described narrower military aims. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have talked about dismantling Iran’s nuclear and drone programmes and degrading its naval capabilities.

He argued that Iran had been building a large missile and drone arsenal to “achieve immunity” from outside pressure and to deter foreign attacks while pursuing nuclear ambitions.

Hegseth, according to Al Jazeera, stressed that the operation would not become a “forever war”. “We are ensuring the mission gets accomplished, but we are very clear-eyed – as the president had been, unlike other presidents, about the foolish policies of the past that recklessly pulled us into things that were not tethered to actual, clear objectives,” he said.

Grieco questioned whether the administration had presented a coherent explanation of its desired outcome. She asked what the campaign was ultimately meant to achieve and said that the message from officials had changed over time.

Senator Elizabeth Warren emerged from a separate briefing sounding alarmed. “It is so much worse than you thought. You are right to be worried,” she said in a video message, adding, “The Trump administration has no plan in Iran. This illegal war is based on lies, and it was launched without any imminent threat to our nation. Donald Trump still has not given a single clear reason for this war, and he seems to have no plan for how to end it.”

A region in turmoil

The initial strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, senior officials and hundreds of civilians. The fallout has rippled across the Middle East. Iran has launched drone and missile attacks on US assets and energy infrastructure. Israeli cities have faced missile barrages. Armed groups affiliated with Tehran in Iraq have claimed drone strikes against US-linked targets. Hezbollah in Lebanon has entered the confrontation amid Israeli military action in southern Lebanon.

Each new exchange has widened the battlefield and deepened uncertainty about the war’s trajectory.

A timeline in flux

Hegseth has insisted that the operation has a clear scope and will not drag on indefinitely. Trump has said the United States is ahead of schedule in meeting its objectives. He has also suggested the conflict could last four to five weeks and possibly “far longer”.

Allies of the president predict that Iran’s political system will soon crumble. Senator Lindsey Graham wrote that the fall of what he described as a “terrorist regime” in Iran was a matter of time and would open the “gateway to peace” in the region.

Duss cautioned that judging progress is impossible without clarity about the destination. He said it was difficult to measure success when the administration had not clearly defined its end goals or laid out a path to achieve them.

As the first week of fighting closes, the campaign shows signs of expanding beyond the swift, decisive actions Trump often celebrates. The coming days may reveal whether air power can truly bend a hardened political system or whether the war enters a more complex and prolonged chapter.