Extreme Snub: Trump Trolls Biden By Framing Autopen Signature On 'Walk Of Fame' | Viral VIDEO

President Trump added a new Presidential Walk of Fame to the White House exterior, but notably replaced a portrait of his predecessor, Joe Biden, with a photo of an autopen signing Biden's name.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2025, 09:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Extreme Snub: Trump Trolls Biden By Framing Autopen Signature On 'Walk Of Fame' | Viral VIDEOTrump Trolls Biden By Framing Autopen Signature On 'Walk Of Fame'. (PHOTO: Social Media)

In his most recent and most quirky move to taunt his opponent, President Donald Trump has installed a new Presidential Walk of Fame outside the White House, showcasing portraits of previous U.S. presidents. But Biden's display is a stark and conspicuous slight: rather than a portrait, Trump placed a photo of an autopen signing the Democrat's name.

A Public Dig at Biden's Authority

The informal "portrait" is the latest in Trump's continuing streak of trying to discredit his predecessor. The official White House channel on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted a video of Trump looking at the display on a stroll along the colonnade outside the Oval Office on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Biden administration refused to respond to the new portrait.

Trump had earlier declared that he would use the autopen to represent Biden on the Walk of Fame. The action is reminiscent of a common, unfounded claim by Trump during his presidency: that Biden was not fully responsible for the executive branch and that his administration employed the autopen to sign his name on significant actions taken without his awareness.

Biden Administration Denies Claims

The Biden administration and former staff have repeatedly and forcefully denied these claims, insisting that the former president was engaged in governing.

The snub marks the latest provocation in an unforgiving feud that has gone on unabated since the 2020 election. Trump, who has repeatedly denied the outcome of the election, continued to mock Biden as recently as Tuesday in front of over 100 global leaders at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Latest In White House Redecorating Spree

The installation of the Presidential Walk of Fame is one in a series of profound design alterations Trump has made at the White House since returning to office. They involve:

  • Adding gold trim to the Oval Office walls.
  • Placing enormous new flagpoles on both the North lawn and South lawn.
  • Replacing the historic grass of the Rose Garden with patio stone.
  • Breaking ground on a huge new ballroom.

