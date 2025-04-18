‘Trump Biggest Risk To Canada’: Mark Carney On Reciprocal Tariffs From US

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that the 'biggest risk' to the nation's economy is United States President Donald Trump. This comes after the US imposed reciprocal tariffs on several countries, which affected trade across the globe. The US and Canada have been at loggerheads over certain issues, including tariffs, the smuggling of fentanyl drugs, and Trump's demand to make Canada the 51st state of the United States.

Speaking during a debate, Carney said that the biggest risk to Canada's affordability and economy is Trump. "The biggest risk we have to affordability, the biggest risk we have to this economy is Donald Trump," he said.

The greatest risk to our economy is President Trump.#Debate2025 pic.twitter.com/PXS1wq62XL — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) April 18, 2025

According to media reports, the debate was held amongst the Liberal Party of Canada's Carney, the New Democratic Party's Jagmeet Singh, the Conservative Party of Canada's Pierre Poilievre, and Bloc Quebecois's Yves-Francois Blanchet.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Canadian PM said that he plans to fight Trump's tariffs. He wrote, "Fight President Trump’s tariffs. Protect workers. Build a stronger economy. That’s my plan."

During the debate, the PM also talked about a plan to build the economy, to diversify their trading partners with 'like-minded' countries, and have a position of strength in terms of Canada's reaction to the US's "unjustified tariffs".

Mark Carney-Donald Trump Meeting

Previously, Trump on his Truth Social handle had posted that he talked to Carney and had a 'productive' call.

He said, "I just finished speaking with Prime Minister Mark Carney, of Canada. It was an extremely productive call, we agree on many things, and will be meeting immediately after Canada’s upcoming Election to work on elements of Politics, Business, and all other factors, that will end up being great for both the United States of America and Canada."

Canada's Federal Elections 2025

As per reports, Canada's 45th federal election is due on April 28, 2025. The election was called by Carney after he was elected as the leader of Canada's Liberal Party and took over as Prime Minister after Justin Trudeau's resignation.