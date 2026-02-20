Trump's Board of Peace meeting: Shahbaz humiliated, Trump dozes off, Gaza gets empty promises

Trump's Board of Peace summit in Washington DC was billed as a landmark moment for Gaza's future. Over 40 countries gathered, pledges were made, speeches were delivered, and photos were taken. But what actually unfolded inside the room told a very different story. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif stood up on command like a schoolboy, saluted Trump like a guard on duty, and was left with his hand hanging in the air. Trump, the man who convened the entire gathering, was caught on camera dozing off mid-speech. And when the dust settled, Gaza was left with promises, not plans. This is what Trump's "peace court" really looked like.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Shahbaz Sharif's humiliation: A moment the world won't forget

The moment that went viral almost instantly: Trump asked Shahbaz Sharif to stand up briefly and the 74-year-old Pakistani Prime Minister leapt to his feet in under half a second, bowing his head twice like a student answering a headmaster.

What followed was even more telling. Trump never told Shahbaz to sit back down. So Pakistan's PM hovered in an awkward half-standing position, unsure whether to sit or remain upright, while Trump continued making what analysts called false claims about brokering the India-Pakistan ceasefire. Shahbaz only dared to sit once Trump had moved on to other topics entirely.

In another video, Shahbaz was spotted at the back of the room during a group interaction. The moment he saw Trump, he shot a stiff military-style salute — while every other leader in the room stood casually. Pakistani social media immediately began mocking the moment.

Perhaps the most awkward clip of all: Shahbaz chasing a handshake that never came. After maneuvering his way close to Trump for a photo opportunity, he extended his hand, but Trump turned away to speak with other leaders. Shahbaz held his hand out for a few seconds, then snapped it back and walked away.

As Nelson Mandela once said: "Slavery chains not just the body, but hollows out confidence from within." Few images in recent diplomatic history have illustrated that quote more clearly.

Trump falls asleep - While Qatar speaks

In what has become perhaps the most talked-about moment of the summit, US President Donald Trump was caught on camera closing his eyes and nodding off while Qatar's Deputy Foreign Minister was addressing the room.

Trump's supporters called it "deep contemplation." Critics called it what it looked like. Either way, the visual of the convener sleeping through his own peace summit spread across social media within hours. When applause broke out at the end of Qatar's address, Trump woke up and joined in the clapping, apparently unaware of what had just been said.

What Board of Peace actually delivered for Gaza

Beyond the theatre, here is what the Washington summit actually produced in concrete terms:

40+ countries attended the Board of Peace meeting

27 countries are full members, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, and Kuwait

Only 9 of 27 member nations pledged financial support

Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait: $1 billion each

UAE: $1.2 billion

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Morocco, Bahrain, Uzbekistan: ~$3 billion combined

US pledge: $10 billion, announced by Trump separately

Total pledged: approximately $17 billion

Experts estimate Gaza's full reconstruction will cost between $50–80 billion. The money pledged, if and when delivered, barely scratches the surface.

The summit also drew sharp criticism for excluding Palestinian representatives entirely. Key Western nations that have consistently advocated for Palestinian rights, UK, France and Germany, did not join the Board. India attended only as an observer, sending Deputy Chief of Mission Namgya C. Khampa rather than any senior minister, a pointed contrast to Pakistan, whose Prime Minister personally flew in and was largely ignored by every other leader in the room.

The bigger picture: A peace board built for optics?

Trump threatened Iran from the same stage designed for Gaza peace talks. He mocked Chinese soldiers in front of 40 world leaders while recounting a story about President Xi Jinping and the assembled leaders laughed on cue.

No concrete roadmap for Gaza reconstruction was agreed upon. No implementation timeline was set. No accountability mechanism was established. Countries flew in, delivered speeches praising Trump, took photographs, and flew home.

The Board of Peace, as it stands, delivered exactly what critics feared: declarations without delivery, pledges without plans, and a peace summit where the host fell asleep.