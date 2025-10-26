Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2976387https://zeenews.india.com/world/trump-brokers-thailand-cambodia-peace-deal-tariff-threat-2976387.html
NewsWorld
TRUMP THAILAND CAMBODIA PEACE DEAL

Thailand-Cambodia Sign Landmark Peace Accord, Cementing Regional Stability Alongside Trump And Anwar

US President Trump co-signed a peace deal ending the Thailand-Cambodia military conflict, allegedly using the threat of higher tariffs as leverage. 18 Cambodian soldiers were released.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2025, 11:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Thailand-Cambodia Sign Landmark Peace Accord, Cementing Regional Stability Alongside Trump And AnwarTrump Facilitates Historic Peace Agreement. (Photo: Social media/X)

On Sunday, the prime ministers of Cambodia and Thailand signed a historic peace accord that brought an end to their recent military clash. The accord was facilitated with direct intervention by the United States and was signed on the sidelines of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

US President Donald Trump, who signed the ceasefire accord jointly, officiated at the signing ceremony and celebrated the diplomatic achievement as a "momentous day for all of the people of Southeast Asia."

Deal Follows Brief but Intense Conflict

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The peace deal seeks to officially end fighting and create a structure for permanent stability in the border area. The war is about the land in the 800-kilometre border area, which has been in dispute for decades. Though earlier skirmishes were few, the area had a short but fierce five-day battle in July, which left dozens of people dead and hundreds of thousands displaced.

Major features of the deal are:

Prisoner Release: Thailand promised to free 18 Cambodian soldiers who were in custody.

De-escalation: Both countries pledged to initiate the process of dismantling heavy weapons from the border.

Trump Used Tariff Threat to Broker Peace

The statement was made as President Trump finished the first part of his Asian tour, which underscored the United States' active role in regional diplomacy.

One key to reaching the accord was President Trump's economic leverage. Trump reportedly employed the threat of increased tariffs on both Cambodia and Thailand to coerce them into halting the combat.

The US President would proceed with his agenda of diplomacy by signing a significant minerals accord with Malaysia in the rest of the ASEAN summit, said a White House official.

ALSO READ | Devtal Lake, Chamoli Freezes In October At -10 Degrees Celsius; A Red Flag For Climate Change In Himalayas

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

dna with rahul sinha
DNA Decodes: Ex-Trishul - Why Pakistan Is Terrified By India's War Drills
Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi
Aga Syed Slams NC Leadership, Accuses Party Of 'Betrayal Of Public Trust'
Cyclone Montha
IMD Issues Red Alert As Cyclone Montha Approaches India’s East Coast
Pakistan terror export
Report Exposes Pakistan’s Kashmir Obsession: A 78-Year Industry Of Terror
Lakhvinder Kumar
CBI Arrests Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Key Aide Lakhvinder Kumar
Hooghly accident
West Bengal: Three Killed In Road Accident After Car Rams Vehicle In Hooghly
Karnataka
Bengaluru Man Arrested For Forcing Woman To Embrace Islam For Marriage
Pakistan Afghanistan talks
Pakistan Warns Of ‘Open War’ If Peace Talks With Afghanistan Fail In Istanbul
12 Months Travel India
12 Months, 12 Best Places To Visit In India
Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti Seeks Transfer Of All J-K Undertrial Prisoners To Local Jails