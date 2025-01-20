Trump Cabinet 2.0: Key Indian-American Leaders Appointed To Top Positions

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, making a historic return to power after facing impeachments, criminal charges, and assassination attempts. With Republicans leading in Washington, Trump plans to act swiftly, signing executive orders to start deportations, boost fossil fuel production, and reduce civil service protections. The inauguration ceremony will be held in the Capitol Rotunda, while the parade will take place in an arena. However, Trump’s supporters are still expected to gather across Washington to witness the event.

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen several Indian-Americans for important roles in his second-term Cabinet. This marks a move toward greater diversity in top levels of the U.S. government and shows the rising impact of Indian-American professionals in areas like artificial intelligence and public health. The US Cabinet includes a minimum of 16 positions, consisting of the vice president and the heads of 15 executive departments. Here are the Indian-Americans set to join Trump’s second-term administration:

Sriram Krishnan: Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Indian-American entrepreneur and venture capitalist Sriram Krishnan has been named the Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Born in Chennai, India, he completed his BTech in Information Technology from SRM Engineering College, Tamil Nadu. He moved to the U.S. in 2005 at age 21. With his technology and venture capital expertise, Krishnan will help shape U.S. AI policies.

Vivek Ramaswamy: Leading the Department of Government Efficiency

Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur and author, has been chosen to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Elon Musk. Founder of Roivant Sciences, Ramaswamy endorsed Trump in January 2024. Born in 1985 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to parents from Palakkad, Kerala, his leadership aims to bring a business-focused approach to improving federal administration.

Harmeet Dhillon: Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights

Harmeet Dhillon, an American lawyer and Republican Party official, has been appointed Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Department of Justice. Born in Chandigarh, India, in 1969, she moved to the US as a child when her father became an orthopedic surgeon. With her expertise in civil rights law, Dhillon is expected to focus on protecting civil liberties under the Trump administration.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya: Director of National Institute Of Health

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a Stanford University professor and well-known health researcher, has been named the Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Born in Kolkata in 1968, he gained attention during the COVID-19 pandemic for opposing lockdowns and mask mandates. His appointment suggests a shift toward public health policies emphasizing individual freedoms and targeted measures.

Kash Patel: FBI director

Patel, a dedicated Trump supporter, is a lawyer who once worked as a federal prosecutor at the US Department of Justice. During Trump’s first term, he held key roles, including leading the counterterrorism division at the National Security Council and serving as chief of staff at the Department of Defense.

Born in 1980 to Indian immigrant parents who moved from East Africa to Canada in the 1970s before settling in the US, Patel began his career as a public defender in Florida. He later joined the US Justice Department, focusing on prosecuting counter-terrorism cases.