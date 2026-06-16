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Inside the White House rift: How Trump's 14-point Iran MoU split the cabinet into two warring factions

Washington foreign policy alert: A severe institutional rift has emerged inside the Trump administration following the signing of a preliminary 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iran. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 08:36 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 08:36 PM IST
Inside the White House rift: How Trump's 14-point Iran MoU split the cabinet into two warring factions
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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