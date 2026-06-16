President Donald Trump of the United States faces unprecedented domestic backlash after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Iran that is being condemned by senior national security officials, including the CIA. The intelligence community claims President Trump gave dangerous concessions to Iran. Ironically, former US President Donald Trump has used the same arguments against his political opponent during his previous administration, former president Barack Obama, regarding the Iran Nuclear Deal of 2015.
There are two prominent factions fighting within the Trump administration: one opposing the foreign policy strategy, and another defending President Trump's move towards reaching the diplomatic breakthrough.
Axios reports that before the signing ceremony on Sunday, there were high-level discussions in which members of the intelligence community engaged in intense battles over the credibility of raw classified intelligence reports on the issue.
As per Axios, CIA chief John Ratcliffe made a briefing to President Trump and some of his cabinet members in which he mentioned that there is solid proof indicating that Iran will fail to comply with the obligations regarding denuclearisation.
It has been revealed that the intercepted intelligence showed that Iranian diplomats had a totally different discussion with each other as compared to the statements they made via international mediators and in direct communication with the U.S. administration.
"It is abundantly clear that the true intentions of Iran are totally in opposition with their public responsibilities under the agreement," said a source in the intelligence community. John Ratcliffe and Marco Rubio both emphasized strongly that Iran should not be trusted to fulfill the massive rollback of nuclear ambitions imposed on them.
The White House attempted to downplay the controversy by issuing an official statement saying, "President Trump welcomes diversity of opinions from all of his cabinet, but he ultimately holds absolute decision-making power."
According to the White House, the 14-point baseline framework ensures long-term regional stability in that it prevents Iran from building a nuclear arsenal, halts their ability to maintain a high-level nuclear stockpile, and protects the world's energy resources from being used for blackmail purposes.
Vice President JD Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner are expected to meet Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to work on secondary phases of the deal alongside diplomatic intermediaries from Pakistan and Qatar.
Even though the exact wording of the 14-point MoU has yet to be disclosed to the public, informed sources claim that at this point, the MoU heavily favors Tehran, forcing the United States to forfeit its economic advantages beforehand while Iran would only need to make minimum compromises.
As per the existing Memorandum of Understanding, Iran and the United States are to negotiate a "satisfactory framework for the disposal of accumulated enriched nuclear material" together with future enrichment conditions in line with Iran's civilian needs in regard to its domestic nuclear energy program. Meanwhile, Iran has agreed to freeze its nuclear expansion program.
In the event that an inclusive and llegally bindingdeal emerges, the United States will have promised to:
According to U.S. authorities, the money to be released to Iran will be under a "pay-for-performance system." According to a top U.S. official quoted by reporters, although Washington will release limited funds in exchange for good behavior by Iran, the whole process can be stopped. "We will have clear evidence within two to three weeks if Iran is truly ready to make permanent concessions on its nuclear ambitions. If they do not fulfill their part of the bargain, the process ends immediately."
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