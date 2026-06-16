/Inside the White House rift: How Trump's 14-point Iran MoU split the cabinet into two warring factions

According to U.S. authorities, the money to be released to Iran will be under a "pay-for-performance system." According to a top U.S. official quoted by reporters, although Washington will release limited funds in exchange for good behavior by Iran, the whole process can be stopped. "We will have clear evidence within two to three weeks if Iran is truly ready to make permanent concessions on its nuclear ambitions. If they do not fulfill their part of the bargain, the process ends immediately."



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