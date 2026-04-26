'Trump cabinet was target': US Acting Attorney General on White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting

A man who stormed a security checkpoint at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington DC on Saturday appeared to have specifically targeted members of the Trump administration, the US Acting Attorney General said on Sunday, as federal investigators worked through the night to piece together his motive and movements. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, forced the evacuation of President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and several cabinet members after allegedly breaching the security perimeter at the Washington Hilton Hotel, where the annual gathering of media and political figures was being held.

A security officer was injured during the response. The President, First Lady Melania Trump, and all primary attendees were otherwise unharmed.

What the acting AG said

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that early findings pointed to a deliberate targeting of government officials. "From our preliminary investigation, it does appear the suspect was targeting members of the administration," Blanche said, while cautioning that the full motive remains under investigation.

Also Read: ‘What the hell is happening?’ Eyewitnesses give blow-by-blow account of White House Correspondents’ Dinner attack

When pressed on whether specific individuals had been identified as targets, Blanche said: "We don't have specifics yet about particular members of the administration, except that we do understand that that was his goal and his target."

He added that law enforcement conducted multiple search warrants overnight, including searches of electronic devices, and has been speaking to people who knew Allen personally.

How the suspect got there

According to Blanche, Allen travelled from Los Angeles to Chicago before making his way to Washington DC by train. He was found carrying two firearms, which investigators believe he purchased within the past couple of years, as well as knives.

Federal charges are expected to be filed swiftly. "I expect he'll be charged tomorrow morning in federal court with two counts in a complaint," Blanche said, adding that additional charges could follow as the investigation progresses. He noted that Allen was not currently considered to be cooperating with investigators.

Also Read: How gunman reached White House correspondents’ dinner despite heavy security

How the evening unfolded

The incident unfolded when Allen allegedly forced his way through a security checkpoint at the entrance to the event. Suspected gunshots were heard, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement and Secret Service agents, who moved quickly to usher Trump and other senior officials out of the venue.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner, a long-standing Washington tradition bringing together journalists, politicians, and public figures, was abruptly brought to a halt as security forces secured the surrounding area.

Further details are expected to emerge when Allen appears in federal court on Monday morning.

(With ANI inputs)