New Delhi: As fighting between the United States and Iran threatens to intensify once again, the latest war of words between Washington and Tehran has added to tensions. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded to US President Donald Trump after the latter described Tehran’s leadership in insulting terms and declared that the ceasefire between the two countries was effectively over.
Posting on X, Araghchi defended the Iranian people and rejected Trump's language. "Addressing the Civilized and Courageous Nation of Iran with derogatory language does not diminish its Greatness," he wrote.
He added, "Iranians are known for their civility, culture, and strong moral values. We do not answer vulgarity with vulgarity, but with action: fearlessly and with great valor."
Addressing the Civilized and Courageous Nation of Iran with derogatory language does not diminish its Greatness.— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) July 8, 2026
Iranians are known for their civility, culture, and strong moral values. We do not answer vulgarity with vulgarity, but with action: fearlessly and with great valor.
The post came hours after Trump made a series of harsh comments during the NATO summit in Turkey, where he announced that the United States would "probably" carry out another round of heavy strikes on Iran on Wednesday (July 8) night following fresh military exchanges between the two countries.
Trump's statements went beyond military threats. While speaking to reporters at the summit, he dismissed any immediate value in diplomacy with Tehran and repeatedly used insulting language while referring to Iran's leadership.
"I think it's over now. I don't want to talk to them anymore. They are bad people," he said.
He added, "As far as I am concerned, it's over. Talking to them is a waste of time. They lie."
He went even further, calling Iran's leaders "mentally ill people" and saying that dealing with them was "just a waste of time”. Later during the summit, he also referred to Iran's leaders as "scum" and "dishonourable" while insisting that the United States was ready to continue military operations if necessary.
It was these comments, particularly the derogatory language, that prompted Araghchi's social media response defending the Iranian nation and its people.
The exchange comes at a time when military tensions have risen again after a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran began to unravel.
At the NATO summit, Trump said the United States had struck Iran "very hard" on Tuesday (July 7) night and warned that another major attack could be launched within hours. He also said future operations could target Iran's critical infrastructure, including bridges and desalination plants, while claiming that the United States could even seize Iran's main oil export terminal on Kharg Island.
The latest escalation followed Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, which prompted the United States to launch another round of retaliatory strikes against dozens of Iranian military targets. Trump later declared that the ceasefire signed only weeks earlier was effectively over.
Araghchi has repeatedly argued that negotiations cannot move forward while Washington continues issuing military threats.
A day before his latest post, he cited Paragraph 13 of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Iran and the United States and reminded Washington that talks on a final agreement would not begin "as long as threats against Iran continue”.
"Honour your signature," he wrote in an earlier post directed at the United States.
Millions of proud Iranians rallied in unity to honor Grand Ayatollah Khamenei and his legacy. Neither them nor our Brave Armed Forces are moved by any threats.— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) July 7, 2026
Para 13 of the MoU is clear: Negotiations on final Deal will not commence if threats continue Honor your signature. pic.twitter.com/uQ7OoFyp8U
The terms of the Islamabad MoU are crystal clear and public for all to see.— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) July 1, 2026
POTUS has committed the U.S. to muzzling its pets in Tel Aviv. If they ignore their master, Iran will school them.
Any threat against our People and Leadership will receive Immediate Powerful Response. pic.twitter.com/VrKa259gYd
His latest message follows the same line. Rather than responding to Trump's personal attacks in the same language, Araghchi based his response on Iran's national identity and said the country's history and values could not be diminished by insults.
Whether the exchange moves beyond rhetoric will depend on developments on the ground.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.