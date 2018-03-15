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Trump called Iran's leaders 'scum', Tehran hits back with this

The post came hours after Trump made a series of harsh comments during the NATO summit in Turkey, where he announced that the United States would "probably" carry out another round of heavy strikes on Iran on Wednesday (July 8) night following fresh military exchanges between the two countries.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 01:12 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 01:12 AM IST
Trump called Iran's leaders 'scum', Tehran hits back with this
Image Credit: Iran&#039;s Foreign Minister Sayed Abbas Araghchi and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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