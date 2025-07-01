Trump Calls Him A ‘Communist Lunatic’ – But Zohran Mamdani’s Roots Trace Back To Ethnic Cleansing In Uganda

New Delhi: U.S. President Donald Trump has slammed Zohran Mamdani's Democratic primary victory in New York with a scathing post. “A 100% Communist Lunatic. The Democrats have finally crossed the line,” he wrote on Social Truth.

This is not the first time Mamdani has rattled the old guard. But this time, it is different. A city like New York, with a long liberal history, now inches closer to a hard-left mayoral candidate. And Trump’s fury reflects more than political outrage. It reflects fear of what is ahead.

A 32-year-old New York State Assembly member, Mamdani rode a bold platform. Housing for all, free public transport and wealth taxes. No apologies. No filters. His message – the system is broken and must be rebuilt.

But behind the headlines, another story is gaining attention. A distant past. A shared trauma.

Both Mamdani and Kash Patel – once Trump’s trusted pick for FBI Director – were born in Uganda. Both families were uprooted during the brutal purge of Indian-origin citizens under dictator Idi Amin in the 1970s. It was not only exile. It was horror. Thousands were killed. Properties were looted. Lives were destroyed. A generation of Indian-Ugandans was wiped off the map. Some fled to London. Some to Canada. Some, like Mamdani’s and Patel’s families, made it to America.

During his Senate testimony earlier this year, Patel recalled what his father lived through. “Three lakh people murdered… for how they looked,” he said, adding that he ran for his life.

Mamdani’s father, Mahmood, a young academic then, was among those expelled. He went on to become a leading scholar on colonialism in Africa.

Two men. Two parties. One legacy.

Trump’s wrath may be aimed at Mamdani’s politics. But it also reminds the country of what shapes leaders behind the scenes. Family scars. Forgotten massacres. Silent histories.

Mamdani has not responded to Trump’s latest remark. His campaign has kept focus on the issues – housing, transit and inequality.

But as November draws closer, and as his name spreads beyond New York’s boroughs, one thing is clear. This race is no longer about a mayoral seat. It is about what America is ready to accept and what it still refuses to forget.