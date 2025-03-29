Trump Calls India’s Tariffs ‘Brutal,’ But Says Modi Will Work It Out

Former US President Donald Trump has reiterated his praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a ‘very smart man’ and a ‘great friend,’ while addressing concerns over tariffs between India and the US.

Trump’s comments came just as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau engaged in discussions over trade barriers and a balanced economic relationship.

“Prime Minister Modi was here just recently and we have always been very good friends,” Trump said at the White House on Friday, ahead of his administration’s reciprocal tariffs set to take effect on April 2.

Referring to India’s trade policies, Trump remarked, “India is one of the highest tariffing nations in the world.… it’s brutal, it’s brutal. They’re very smart. He (Modi) is a very smart man and a great friend of mine. We had very good talks. I think it’s going to work out very well between India and our country.”

His statement coincided with ongoing negotiations between US and Indian officials to establish a bilateral trade agreement (BTA). US Assistant Trade Representative Brendan Lynch is currently in India to push forward talks.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that during their conversation, Misri and Landau “touched on the growing bilateral trade, defence and technology cooperation, and issues relating to mobility and migration.”

US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said both sides discussed “ongoing efforts to reduce barriers to achieve a fair and balanced bilateral trade relationship” while also strengthening defence and technology collaboration.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Washington DC in February marked a significant diplomatic engagement between the two leaders, coming less than a month after Trump was sworn in for a second term. Both countries subsequently announced plans to negotiate a multi-sector BTA.

Trump, who has previously referred to India as a “tariff king” and a “big abuser,” now appears optimistic about trade relations, reinforcing the personal rapport he shares with Modi.