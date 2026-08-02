/Trump calls off planned Iran strikes, says 'move could pave way for peace'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the United States and Israel had agreed to suspend planned military strikes on Iran after receiving a request from Tehran and several Middle Eastern countries, claiming that the framework of a deal to end the conflict had been reached.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the proposed agreement would include the "immediate, complete, and total" reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important shipping routes for oil and gas, which he said had largely remained closed by Iran since the war began on February 28.
"The U.S.A. is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II. Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to. This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran's nuclear threat," Trump wrote.
"Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL," he added.
Trump also said Israel had agreed to join the United States in pursuing the proposed agreement, which he claimed could bring the war to an end.
"Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE," he wrote.
Trump's remarks came a day after he warned that the US was prepared to launch fresh attacks on Iran.
Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland on Friday, he said: "We'll be hitting him very hard and, you know, at some point they're going to say, 'We just can't take it anymore'."
According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump had ordered preparations for a new strike intended to pressure Iran into surrendering, with operations potentially beginning over the weekend.
CBS News also reported that the United States and Israel were discussing coordinated strikes on Iran's energy-related infrastructure. Citing unnamed sources, the broadcaster said Trump had not yet given final approval, although both countries were working closely on military planning.
Had the operation gone ahead, it would have marked Israel's first participation in attacks on Iran since the opening phase of the conflict.
The United States resumed military operations against Iran last month after accusing Tehran of targeting commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded by launching attacks on US military facilities in Gulf countries.
The two sides had reached a preliminary agreement in June aimed at ending the conflict. The deal called for an immediate halt to military operations, including in Lebanon, and committed both countries to negotiating a final agreement within 60 days.
However, Trump declared on July 8 that the agreement was "over". Iran later suspended the memorandum of understanding, accusing Washington of "violating all its commitments".
If implemented, the latest proposal would mark the first significant diplomatic breakthrough since the conflict escalated earlier this year.
(With agencies' input)
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