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Trump calls off planned Iran strikes, says 'move could pave way for peace'

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the proposed agreement would include the "immediate, complete, and total" reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important shipping routes for oil and gas, which he said had largely remained closed by Iran since the war began on February 28.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 08:33 AM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 08:33 AM IST
Trump calls off planned Iran strikes, says 'move could pave way for peace'
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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