Trump Calls US-Brokered Cambodia-Thailand 'Peace Deal' Historic – But Is It Real Breakthrough Or PR?

Washington: An event marking the signing of a ‘peace agreement’ between Cambodia and Thailand in Kuala Lumpur revolved entirely on US President Donald Trump. He delivered a long speech and made grand claims. He described the occasion as historic for Southeast Asia and framed the agreement as a significant diplomatic step.

He emphasised the importance of the two prime ministers involved, highlighting their hesitation, and remembered how he had engaged in the border dispute between the two nations at his Turnberry golf course in Scotland.

Trump portrayed his intervention as more meaningful than leisure, suggesting that saving countries and people held greater significance.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The ceremony had been requested by Trump to guarantee his presence at the ASEAN Summit. His attendance at such events is occasional, and he used the platform to present himself as a peacemaker. He highlighted that his administration had ended eight wars in eight months, framing this as an accomplishment that reflected skill and commitment rather than mere personal interest.

Despite the spectacle, the so-called “Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord” raises questions about its practical impact. Cambodia and Thailand had already signed a ceasefire in July, which had been accelerated under Trump’s influence. The new agreement focussed on removing heavy weapons from disputed areas, establishing a temporary monitoring team, clearing landmines and creating a joint task force to track fake call centres. Temporary markers were also to be placed where boundary signs were missing.

Thai officials emphasised caution. While acknowledging the progress, they stressed that historical border disputes remain unresolved and that tensions could resurface. Thailand’s foreign minister refused to label the agreement a peace deal, instead using the official title of the declaration, describing it as a joint outcome of the prime ministers’ meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

He framed it as a step toward peace, in contrast to Trump’s more expansive claims. Analysts said the accord’s limited scope made the U.S. president’s involvement appear more ceremonial than substantive.

Cambodia expressed more enthusiasm, having previously sought to internationalise the border dispute, including taking it to the International Court. Cambodia’s prime minister praised Trump during the ceremony, reminding attendees of his Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

Thailand’s prime minister, by contrast, acted cautiously, mindful of domestic nationalist pressures and careful not to appear overly conciliatory toward Cambodia. Thailand has consistently preferred bilateral negotiations over external mediation and viewed Trump’s support as supplementary rather than central.

Trump’s presence was accepted by both countries and ASEAN despite the short visit. Southeast Asia, heavily reliant on exports and closely tied to the U.S. market, has faced economic challenges, including earlier tariff rates of up to 48 percent that later eased to between 19 and 20 percent after negotiations.

Trump spent only a day in Kuala Lumpur, attending a few bilateral meetings and a dinner before heading to Japan and the APEC Summit.

Observers suggest that even his brief presence may provide some stability to U.S.-Southeast Asia relations, despite the contrast between his transactional approach and the region’s preference for multilateral diplomacy.

The Kuala Lumpur agreement appears more symbolic than transformative. Cambodia welcomed the progress, Thailand remained cautious and analysts see the event as a spectacle framed for global attention rather than a substantive shift in regional peace dynamics.