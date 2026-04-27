Trump calls White House dinner shooter ‘radicalised’ and ‘sick’, lauds Secret Service’s swift response

US President Donald Trump on Monday described the suspect in the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting as a "radicalised" and "sick" individual, while praising the United States Secret Service for its swift and professional response in containing the attack.

Speaking to CBS News, Trump said he had reviewed the suspect's manifesto, which indicated a shift in beliefs and signs of instability. "I read a manifesto... he's radicalised. He was a Christian believer, and then he became an anti-Christian... His family was very concerned. He was probably a pretty sick guy," Trump said, adding that the suspect's relatives had reportedly alerted law enforcement earlier.

The incident took place during the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC, on Saturday evening. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, allegedly breached security and opened fire before being subdued by security personnel.

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Authorities confirmed that President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were safely evacuated. One security officer sustained injuries during the incident.

Recounting the tense moments, President Trump described how Secret Service agents rushed him to safety. “When they said, ‘Drop down,’ that meant trouble… I listened to what they said… ‘Sir, please drop down,’ he recalled.

He explained that he initially continued walking toward safety before fully complying with the agents’ instructions. “I was about halfway there when they said, ‘Please go down to the floor,’ so I dropped to the floor. So did the First Lady,” he added.

Trump acknowledged that his initial instinct to assess the situation may have briefly delayed the evacuation. “It was a little bit me. I wanted to see what was happening… I said, ‘Wait a minute… lemme see,’ he said, before realizing the full seriousness of the threat.

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Trump also described the suspect's rapid movement during the attack. "His speed was rather incredible... he was like a blur," he said, adding that the swift reaction by security personnel prevented further escalation. "I'm a big fan of the people of law enforcement...As soon as they saw that, you could see them draw their guns... they were so professional... and then they took him down immediately."

Praising the Secret Service, Trump said, "Those guys did a really good job," crediting them for their quick response and professionalism in neutralising the suspect.



He also revealed that he wanted the event to continue despite the disruption. "I wanted to get back in. I really did," Trump said.

According to US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, preliminary findings suggest the suspect may have been targeting members of the Trump administration.



(with ANI inputs)

