Trump Can’t Bomb Iran Without Asking First? Bill Sparks Showdown In Washington

New Delhi: As war clouds gather over the Middle East, a political storm is brewing in Washington. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine on June 16 introduced a bill to restrict President Donald Trump from ordering any military strike on Iran without first seeking approval from the Congress.

This legislative move arrives at a time of growing calls from foreign policy hawks and pro-Israel lobbying groups for the United States to join Israel’s escalating military campaign against Iran. Over recent days, Israel has launched intense bombardments targeting Iranian military and nuclear sites, drawing deadly retaliation from Tehran.

A Democrat, Senator Kaine expressed deep concern over the fast-unfolding conflict and its potential to drag the United States into another prolonged war in the Middle East.

In a statement, Kaine said, “The American people have no interest in sending service-members to fight another forever war.”

He emphasised that any decision to commit U.S. forces must go through a congressional vote and debate not be decided unilaterally from the Oval Office.

The bill invokes the War Powers Resolution of 1973, a Vietnam-era law meant to check presidential powers to start military conflicts without Congressional approval. Although the U.S. Constitution grants the Congress the exclusive power to declare war, successive presidents have bypassed this by launching military operations on their own authority.

Current Military Situation

The backdrop to this legislative action is a rapidly escalating military exchange between Israel and Iran.

After Israel’s air raids killed senior Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists, it followed up with another wave – reportedly targeting Iran’s fossil fuel infrastructure. Over 220 Iranians have been killed, including dozens of women and children.

Iran retaliated with ballistic missiles and drone strikes. A small portion managed to break through Israel’s advanced defenses – causing the deaths of at least 24 people.

President Trump issued a warning on Truth Social, stating that future U.S. military strikes, if launched, would be “even more brutal”. He urged Tehran to make a deal on its nuclear program before, in his words, “nothing is left”.

While the Republican Party currently holds the majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, the resolution could still pass if enough Republicans, particularly those opposed to foreign military interventions, side with Democrats.

However, even if passed by both houses, the bill would require President Trump’s signature to become law, something unlikely given his past vetoes of similar legislation.

The Congress could override a presidential veto, but doing so would need a two-thirds majority in both the House and the Senate – a high bar.

This would not be Kaine’s first attempt. In 2020, he led a successful push for a war powers resolution following Trump’s order to kill Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Although that bill was vetoed, advocates say it had an effect on further military action.

Some in Washington are pushing for a U.S. military role. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham publicly said that the United States should “go all-in to help Israel finish the job”. Editorials from conservative outlets like The Wall Street Journal argue the United States has superior bombing capabilities that Israel lacks, particularly for taking out fortified nuclear facilities.

But resistance is growing, too. Lawmakers from both parties have issued stern warnings against unilateral war.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene posted that Americans are “sick and tired of foreign wars”, referencing the massive costs – in dollars and human lives – of previous military entanglements in the region.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib warned that any war with Iran without congressional approval would be illegal. “The American people do not want another endless war in the Middle East,” she said.

Could the Bill Slow Down War Momentum?

Even if Trump vetoes the legislation, its supporters say it could have a moderating effect. Hassan El-Tayyab, legislative director for Middle East policy at the Friends Committee on National Legislation, described the bill as a “de-escalatory signal”. “It reminds the administration that only Congress can declare war,” he said.

Raed Jarrar from Democracy for the Arab World Now also backed the bill, urging the Congress to step in and prevent the United States involvement in what he called a “devastating regional war”.

As the situation intensifies, U.S. officials remain on edge. President Trump has not committed U.S. forces to the conflict yet, but he has left the door open. In an interview with ABC News, he said, “We are not involved in it. It is possible we could get involved.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli military operation continues across multiple fronts, including Gaza and targets inside Iran, raising concerns about further escalation.

With nuclear talks between the United States and Iran now derailed and Israeli strikes expanding, Kaine’s bill sets the stage for a constitutional confrontation over war powers – right as the world watches a regional conflict teeter on the edge of something far more explosive.