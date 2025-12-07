Trump Can Use Force ‘As He Sees Fit’, Hegseth Says On Alleged Cartel Boat Strikes

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Saturday defended recent military strikes on boats linked to alleged drug cartels, saying President Donald Trump has the authority to take action "as he sees fit" to safeguard the nation.

Speaking at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, Hegseth rejected criticism of the strikes, which have reportedly resulted in more than 80 deaths and raised questions over potential breaches of international law.

He argued the operations were justified to protect American citizens and likened the effort to the response following the September 11, 2001, attacks.

"If you're working for a designated terrorist organisation and you bring drugs to this country in a boat, we will find you, and we will sink you. Let there be no doubt about it," Hegseth said during his keynote address at the Reagan National Defence Forum.

"President Trump can and will take decisive military action as he sees fit to defend our nation's interests. Let no country on earth doubt that for a moment."

The most recent strike has brought the reported death toll to at least 87.

Lawmakers have requested greater clarity about the legal basis for the strikes and whether US personnel were instructed to conduct a second strike after a September operation when officials knew there were survivors.

Hegseth also likened suspected drug traffickers to Al-Qaeda, though analysts have pointed out key differences between the two and the strategies needed to combat them.

His remarks came soon after the administration released its national security strategy, which depicts European partners as weak and aims to reassert US power in the Western Hemisphere.

During his speech, Hegseth also emphasised the necessity of countering China's rise through strength rather than confrontation.

He repeated Trump's pledge to resume nuclear testing on the same level as China and Russia -- a stance that has surprised many nuclear policy experts.

The event, held at the Reagan National Defence Forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in California, featured senior national security figures from across the country.

Hegseth used his platform to argue that Trump is Reagan's "true and rightful heir" in terms of pursuing a robust foreign policy.

He contrasted this approach with Republican leaders after Reagan, criticising support for Middle East conflicts and failed democracy-building efforts.

He also aimed at those who claim climate change poses serious risks to military readiness.

"The war department will not be distracted by democracy building, interventionism, undefined wars, regime change, climate change, woke moralising and feckless nation building," he said.