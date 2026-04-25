Trump cancels Witkoff, Kushner visit to Pakistan for US-Iran talks
Trump's decision came after Iranian leadership has ruled out any negotitaion talks with the United States intended for ceasefire.
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US President Donald Trump canceled a planned visit of his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner to Pakistan intended for the peace talks with Iran, Fox News reported on Saturday.
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