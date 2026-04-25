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NewsWorldTrump cancels Witkoff, Kushner visit to Pakistan for US-Iran talks
US-IRAN TALKS IN PAKISTAN

Trump cancels Witkoff, Kushner visit to Pakistan for US-Iran talks

Trump's decision came after Iranian leadership has ruled out any negotitaion talks with the United States intended for ceasefire. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2026, 10:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Trump cancels Witkoff, Kushner visit to Pakistan for US-Iran talks (Image Credit: IANS)

US President Donald Trump canceled a planned visit of his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared ​Kushner to Pakistan intended for the peace talks with Iran, Fox News reported on Saturday.

 


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