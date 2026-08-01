New Delhi: Suggesting that Washington has yet to decide whether Kyiv will receive a licence to produce one of America's most advanced air defence systems, US President Donald Trump has said the United States must be "very careful" before allowing Ukraine to manufacture Patriot interceptor missiles.
Speaking to reporters at the Camp David presidential retreat on Friday (July 31), he said that no final decision had been taken on the proposal, even though he had earlier stated that Ukraine would be allowed to manufacture the missiles with American technical support.
"These weapons are incredible. We have to be very careful about letting somebody build them," Trump said.
His comments come weeks after he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a NATO summit in Turkey, where he had said that the United States would provide Ukraine with the right to manufacture Patriot interceptor missiles and share the technical know-how needed to produce them. The announcement was seen as a boost for Ukraine's defence industry as it seeks to increase domestic weapons production.
The US president also made similar remarks in an interview with the Financial Times, where he said he was "not sure" whether the United States would eventually approve a licence for Ukraine to manufacture Patriot missiles.
"It's a very extraordinary weapon, and ... we have to be a little bit careful of who we license to. We don't really license equipment," he said.
He emphasised his priority is to bring the war to an end rather than increase missile production.
"Very simply put, we want the war in Ukraine with Russia ended. I am not looking for missiles. We are looking for peace," Trump said.
His comments indicate that the proposal is still under consideration, with Washington yet to formally announce any licensing arrangement for Ukraine.
Ukraine has repeatedly asked its Western allies for more Patriot air defence systems and interceptor missiles as Russia has stepped up missile and drone attacks on its cities and critical infrastructure.
Patriot interceptor missiles are among the few Western air defence systems capable of destroying high-speed ballistic missiles, and it makes them one of Ukraine's most valuable defensive assets.
Ukrainian officials have argued that producing the missiles at home would reduce dependence on overseas supplies and help overcome recurring shortages of interceptor missiles.
Demand for Patriot systems has also increased because of military confrontations in both Ukraine and the Middle East. This has added to the demand for available stockpiles.
Trump's latest comments follow recent talks with Zelenskyy at the White House. After the meeting, the Ukrainian president described the talks as productive and said the two leaders had discussed Ukraine's need for additional air defence systems and interceptor missiles.
According to the Ukrainian president, Trump had accepted that the United States would provide licences allowing Ukraine to manufacture Patriot missiles.
However, the US administration has not formally announced such an arrangement. Trump's latest remarks suggest the proposal is still being reviewed as his administration weighs its next steps while pursuing efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
The latest comments leave Ukraine waiting for clarity on whether it will receive permission to produce the Patriot interceptor missiles that it has long argued are essential for strengthening its air defence capabilities amid continued Russian attacks.
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