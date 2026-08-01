Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Trump changes tune on Patriot missiles for Ukraine – here's what he said

Trump changes tune on Patriot missiles for Ukraine – here's what he said

"These weapons are incredible. We have to be very careful about letting somebody build them," Trump said.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 03:13 AM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 03:16 AM IST
Trump changes tune on Patriot missiles for Ukraine – here's what he said
Image Credit: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump. (File photo: Reuters via ANI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Trump changes tune on Patriot missiles for Ukraine – here's what he said
2
3
4
5