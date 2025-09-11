BREAKING: Trump Announces Presidential Medal Of Freedom For Charlie Kirk

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he will posthumously award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot a day earlier. The announcement was made during a 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Pentagon.

Trump will AWARD Charlie Kirk posthumously with Medal of Freedom



'I have no doubt the COURAGE that he instilled in people will LIVE on' https://t.co/o8FFGatYV6 pic.twitter.com/tQjhOMHHd9 September 11, 2025