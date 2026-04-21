Trump claims 'I'm winning a war, BY A LOT' as ceasefire deadline looms

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) claimed that the United States is in strong position in its ongoing war with Iran, asserting that recent American military actions have significantly weakened Tehran, even as new rounds of diplomatic talks are set to commence.

He said the US was “winning” and that Iran’s military capabilities had been considerably reduced, while also criticising parts of the media for presenting a contrasting narrative.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I'm winning a War, BY A LOT, things are going very well, our Military has been amazing and, if you read the Fake News, like The Failing New York Times, the absolutely horrendous and disgusting Wall Street Journal, or the now almost defunct, fortunately, Washington Post, you would actually think we are losing the War. The enemy is confused, because they get these same Media "reports," and yet they realize their Navy has been completely wiped out, their Air Force has gone onto darker runways, they have no Anti Missile or Anti Airplane Equipment, their former leaders are mostly gone (This has been, in addition to everything else, Regime Change!), and perhaps, most important of all, THE BLOCKADE, which we will not take off until there is a "DEAL," is absolutely destroying Iran."

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"They are losing $500 Million Dollars a day, an unsustainable number, even in the short run. The Anti-America Fake News Media is rooting for Iran to win, but it's not going to happen, because I'm in charge! Just like these unpatriotic people used every ounce of their limited strength to fight me in the Election, they continue to do so with Iran. The result will be the same -- It already is!" the post further read.

Trump's comment came ahead of a second round of peace talks, following an earlier 21-hour marathon discussion this month that concluded without a breakthrough. With diplomatic efforts now at a crucial juncture, concerns are growing over potential escalation if the talks fail to yield an agreement.

A high-level delegation, including Vice President JD Vance, Jared Kushner, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, is heading to Pakistan to begin crucial talks with Iran’s leadership.

With the ceasefire due to expire on Wednesday, the talks in Islamabad are being seen as the last viable diplomatic off-ramp before a possible escalation into full-scale infrastructure warfare. While the United States maintains that a “fair and reasonable” deal is on the table, Iran's refusal to engage under what it calls the “shadow of a blockade” indicates that the previous 21-hour marathon negotiations may have only been a precursor to a far more serious confrontation.

With the input from ANI...