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  • /Trump claims Iran willing to accept major weapons inspections; Tehran pushes back

Trump claims Iran willing to accept major weapons inspections; Tehran pushes back

His comments came after Vance described the latest negotiations as constructive and said both sides had made progress towards a broader agreement.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 06:07 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 06:07 AM IST
Trump claims Iran willing to accept major weapons inspections; Tehran pushes back
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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