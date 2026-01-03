Venezuela Bombing: Trump Asserts Maduro & Wife Caught After Massive Strikes On Caracas By US

In a shock move that has repercussions around the world, US President Donald Trump revealed just after midnight on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are now in US custody.

This declaration came only hours after a series of massive explosions swept through the Venezuelan capital of Caracas, marking a drastic change in the Trump administration’s “anti-drugs” military operations in the region.

'Captured And Flown Out': Claim By The President

President Trump announced the raid on his social media website, Truth Social, stating that it was conducted jointly with law enforcement in the United States.

"The United States of America has successfully executed a massive strike on Venezuela and its president, Nicolas Maduro, who has been arrested with his wife and removed from the country," Donald Trump wrote.

The President has a formal press conference at 11:00 AM today at his Mar-a-Lago property in the state of Florida to give further information about the mission.

Airstrikes In The Early Hours Of The Night

This comes as there have been reports of intense bombardments taking place in Caracas since around 2:00 AM. This is according to locals, who heard the humming of planes flying low, followed by at least seven massive explosions.

Key Targets: There had been sightings of smoke from the La Carlota military airfield, as well as from the Fuerte Tiuna military complex, which serves as headquarters for the Venezuelan army.

Civilian Casualties: Though the US appears to target military and "narco-terrorist" infrastructure, the Venezuelan government finds the US to be carrying out a "brutal military aggression" on civilian infrastructure.

Venezuela Declares State of Emergency

Before there were any claims of his arrest, Maduro’s government had already issued a "state of external disturbance" and a national emergency. Government leaders called for a "mass mobilization" of the population in rejection of the imperialist assault.

The fact that Maduro is reportedly ousted from the country has created an enormous power vacuum in Caracas. Venezuelan opposition leaders, such as Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado, have previously been in support of the "maximum pressure" policy advocated by President Donald Trump, though they have not yet reacted to today’s extraordinary events.

