Trump claims PM Modi will stop buying Russian oil: Can India-US trade deal crush Putin’s war on Ukraine?

New Delhi: The India-US trade deal announced on February 2 has been sold by Washington as more than a commercial breakthrough. By linking tariff relief and access to US markets with where India buys its oil from, the Donald Trump administration is presenting the agreement as a strategic move that could weaken Russia’s war economy by reducing oil sales to one of its major customers.

The question experts are asking is whether that claim holds up. Since the beginning of the Ukraine war in 2022, India has emerged as one of the most important destinations for discounted Russian crude. As Europe phased out Russian oil, Moscow rerouted supplies to Asia, with India increasing imports because of attractive prices and flexible payment terms.

For Russia, New Delhi has not only been another customer; it has been a stabiliser. Even when oil prices dipped or sanctions tightened, Indian refiners helped keep Russian export volumes high and revenues flowing.

That is why President Trump’s claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to stop buying Russian oil immediately drew global attention. If true in substance and sustained in practice, such a shift would strike at one of Moscow’s most reliable energy lifelines.

Can US oil replace Russian crude for India?

Energy analysts caution against reading the deal as a clean break. Russian oil works for India for three reasons – price, logistics and refining compatibility. Much of Russia’s Urals crude has been processed efficiently by Indian refiners over the past four years. While abundant, US crude is generally more expensive, travels longer distances and often requires blending or adjustments in refining configurations.

That does not mean India cannot buy more American oil, it already does. But replacing Russian barrels entirely would raise costs unless global prices soften or Washington offers commercial incentives beyond tariffs.

Mentioned by Trump as a potential supplier, Venezuela adds another layer of uncertainty. While its heavy crude suits Indian refineries, Venezuelan output is constrained by years of underinvestment and sanctions-related bottlenecks.

Experts say the possible outcome is diversification rather than full replacement, with India gradually buying less Russian oil over time instead of stopping suddenly.

Will reduced Indian buying weaken Russia?

Even a partial reduction would matter. India is among Russia’s top oil customers. If New Delhi scales back purchases meaningfully, Moscow would be forced to either find alternative buyers at deeper discounts or cut production. Both scenarios squeeze revenue.

However, Russia has shown resilience by expanding sales to China and by operating a “shadow fleet” to bypass sanctions. As a result, most analysts believe that Indian reductions alone would hurt Russia, but not cripple it.

Ending the war in Ukraine through energy pressure, as Trump suggested, would require coordinated action across multiple major buyers, not just India.

India’s strategic autonomy still guides decisions

From New Delhi’s perspective, the trade deal shows pragmatic bargaining rather than a strategic realignment. India secured tariff relief and expanded access to the US market at a time when protectionism is rising internationally.

But India has repeatedly stressed that energy decisions will continue to be market-driven. Officials have long resisted presenting oil imports as political tools, arguing that affordability and supply security come first for a country with massive energy demand.

This suggests that any move away from Russian oil will be gradual, calibrated and reversible if market conditions change.

What the deal really signals

The significance of the India-US trade deal lies in how openly energy has been weaponised within trade diplomacy.

For Washington, the message is clear that access to the US market now comes with expectations of strategic alignment. For India, the agreement shows how far it can negotiate benefits without formally abandoning its non-aligned posture.

For Russia, the signal is more troubling. Even long-standing partners are now bargaining energy ties under Western pressure. It is an indication that Moscow’s post-Ukraine economic insulation has limits.

The India-US trade deal will not end the Ukraine war on its own. But it shows a change in how global power is used, with trade tariffs, oil supplies and geopolitics now openly tied together in the same negotiations.

Whether Russia feels real pain will depend not on headlines, but on shipping data, refinery contracts and how firmly India follows through once the cameras are gone.