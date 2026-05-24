Trump claims Strait of Hormuz deal is done – Iran rejects crucial condition

US-Iran Conflict: Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump’s latest statements about the Strait of Hormuz, saying Tehran will continue to control shipping movement through the Strait of Hormuz even if tensions in the region ease.

According to Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency, Tehran has agreed only to allow the number of ships crossing the chokepoint to go back to pre-war levels. The report said this should not be seen as a return to unrestricted passage as it existed before the military confrontation.

The report stated that Iran would continue to manage all matters related to the strait, including shipping lanes, movement schedules and permits for vessels.

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“The management of the Strait of Hormuz, including shipping routes, timing of passage and permits, would remain exclusively under the authority of Iran,” the report said.

The response came after Trump claimed that a larger agreement related to regional peace efforts was close to completion and that the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened as part of the arrangement.

Trump says deal is near

In a post shared on Truth Social, the US president said he had talked to several leaders from the Gulf region and beyond regarding efforts involving Iran and regional stability.

“I am in the Oval Office at the White House where we just had a very good call with President Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of The United Arab Emirates, Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, and Minister Ali al-Thawadi, of Qatar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, of Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, of Turkiye, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, of Egypt, King Abdullah II, of Jordan, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, of Bahrain, concerning the Islamic Republic of Iran, and all things related to a Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE,” Trump wrote.

He added that an agreement had been “largely negotiated” and was now awaiting final approval from the countries involved.

“An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed. Separately, I had a call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, which, likewise, went very well. Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly. In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened,” Trump said.

Iran says nuclear issue not discussed

Fars News also pushed back against Trump’s earlier statements about Iran’s nuclear programme. According to the report, no commitment has been made by Tehran regarding nuclear talks, and the issue was not discussed in the preseent negotiations.

The report further claimed that US officials had privately told Iran that many of Trump’s social media posts were aimed mainly at domestic audiences in the United States.

According to the report, American officials conveyed in multiple messages that Trump’s online statements were “primarily for promotional purposes and media consumption within the United States” and advised Iranian officials not to pay much attention to them.

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The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes, which connects the Persian Gulf with international markets. Any restrictions or tensions around the narrow waterway affect oil prices and shipping activity across the region.

Iran’s latest response suggests that while talks involving regional countries may be continuing behind closed doors, Tehran does not plan to hand over operational control of the strategic passage.