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Trump claims US has 'almost total control' of Hormuz; says, 'Iran playing out the inevitable'

Donald Trump claimed the US has “almost total control” of the Strait of Hormuz and said Iran’s economy is “totally collapsing” as escalating US-Iran strikes deepen tensions over the strategic waterway.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 07:40 AM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 07:40 AM IST
Trump claims US has 'almost total control' of Hormuz; says, 'Iran playing out the inevitable'
Image Credit: ANI

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Trump claims US has 'almost total control' of Hormuz; says, 'Iran playing out the inevitable'
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