/Trump claims US has 'almost total control' of Hormuz; says, 'Iran playing out the inevitable'

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Washington now has “almost total control” over the Strait of Hormuz and that Iran’s economy is “totally collapsing”, as tensions between the two countries intensify amid an escalating exchange of strikes.
In a post on Truth Social, published hours after the US launched a fresh wave of airstrikes on Iran, Trump rejected an ABC News report suggesting that he was seeking to push Tehran back to the negotiating table. Trump said he was not interested in pressuring Iran into reaching an agreement.
“I’m not trying to force Iran to the bargaining table, as ABC Fake News reported. I couldn’t care less if they sign a worthless, to them, agreement,” the President said, adding that he preferred the current situation, with what he described as “almost total control of the Hormuz Strait” and an Iranian economy that was “totally collapsing. They are just playing out the inevitable."
Trump then directly urged the Iranian people to challenge their government, asking, “When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?”
Since the conflict began in February, Trump has repeatedly claimed that the US has secured control over the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran, however, has rejected Washington’s claims and continued to assert that the strategic waterway remains under Iranian control.
Trump’s remarks came after the US launched a barrage of airstrikes on Iranian targets on Tuesday, prompting Tehran to retaliate against US assets and bases in Jordan, Bahrain and Iraq.
The latest strikes followed a weekend exchange of fire, the first since July, as well as Monday’s attacks on two tankers departing the Strait of Hormuz.
The developments pushed global oil prices up by more than $4 a barrel on Tuesday, with prices settling at a five-week high.
The latest escalation has further deepened the standoff over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy route that Iran has effectively closed to shipping. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the US strikes would “tighten the lock” on the strategic waterway.
Iranian officials have warned that if Tehran is prevented from exporting oil through the Gulf, no other country would be allowed to do so either.
Meanwhile, Trump has ruled out the possibility of another ceasefire, saying any agreement with Tehran “isn't worth the paper it's written on” and arguing that Iran has already been given sufficient opportunities.
The latest US-Iran confrontation comes after months of escalating tensions and a previous agreement reached in June that quickly collapsed, with control of the Strait of Hormuz emerging as one of the key points of contention.
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