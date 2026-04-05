Trump claims US sent guns to Iranian protesters, says ‘Kurds took the guns’

In a startling remark over Iran’s anti-regime protests, US President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that the US sent guns to the anti-regime protestors in Iran, saying that the “Kurds took the guns”.

"We sent protesters a lot of guns through the Kurds and I think the Kurds kept them," Trump told Fox News in a telephonic interview.

Referring to the world’s largest stateless community in the world, living in areas in and around Iran, Iraq, Turkey and Syria. Mostly, these ethnic groups are designated as terrorists in Iran.

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The US President also said that the Iranian regime "slaughtered" 45,000 during anti-regime protests. Iran provides no official toll; activists report around 7,000 deaths, while some sources estimate up to 30,000.

Earlier, Trump expressed strong support for a potential Kurdish offensive inside Iran amid the ongoing US-Israel military campaign.

"I think it's wonderful that they want to do that, I'd be all for it," he told Reuters when asked about prospects for a Kurdish rebellion that could open a new front against Tehran.

Trump had previously voiced hope for such a development, even as US and Israeli forces intensified airstrikes on Iranian targets, per Al Jazeera.

However, days later, Trump reversed course, stating he did not want the Kurds to launch an offensive against Iran.

Last month, Iraqi Kurdistan Region Deputy PM Qubad Talabani ruled out involvement in the US-Iran war during a Channel 4 interview, saying, "It's not our war."

"We've been in too many wars. The US hasn't asked us for assistance like pushing Iranian opposition groups through Kurdistan,” he added.

Earlier today, the American president delivers explecit remarks over the opening of the Strait of Hormuz as tensions in the Gulf continue to escalate drastically.

Warning Tehran, he threatened to escalate strikes on Iran and its infrastructure if it doesn't reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday.

Using harsh curse words US President wrote in a Truth Social post, ““Open the Fu**in’ Strait, you crazy ba*tar*s, or you’ll be living in Hell." He said Tuesday Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day all wrapped in one.”

Although threatening Iran of further escalation, he also indicated that there's a "good chance" of a deal to end the Iran war, noting Tehran has already started negotiations.

Telling Fox News Journalist, Trump said, “I think there is a good chance tomorrow. They are negotiating now."

Trump expressed confidence in securing an Iran deal by Monday, hours before his Strait of Hormuz deadline of 10 days.





















